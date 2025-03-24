Jennie Dale Joins Cast of SLEEPING BEAUTY at York Theatre Royal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Star of CBeebies Swashbuckle, Jennie Dale, has been cast as Fairy Moonbeam in this year's family pantomime Sleeping Beauty at York Theatre Royal. Jennie is known for playing Captain Captain in the beloved CBeebies TV series Swashbuckle and for presenting her show Jennie's Fitness in 5 for CBeebies and CBBC. Her theatre credits include Elf (Dominion Theatre), The Pajama Game (Shaftesbury Theatre), Sister Act (London Palladium), The Lord of the Rings (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), and Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre).

Jennie has appeared in a number of CBeebies' pantomimes, including most recently as Growl in Beauty and the Beast, Sheriff in Robin Hood, Mrs Fitzwarren in Dick Whittington and his Cat and Jiffy in Christmas in Storyland.

The show is written by Paul Hendy, directed by Juliet Forster and co-produced with award-winning Evolution Productions – the team behind previous York pantomime hits All New Adventures of Peter Pan, Jack and the Beanstalk and last year's Aladdin.

Juliet Forster, Creative Director at York Theatre Royal, said: “Fairy Moonbeam is such a fun role and I can't wait to welcome Jennie to York Theatre Royal's stage this Christmas. Jennie is fabulously talented and York audiences can expect a real treat with this year's pantomime. Don't miss it!”

Sleeping Beauty director Juliet Forster also previously directed Jennie as the Nurse in a CBeebies production of Romeo & Juliet.

Paul Hendy, Sleeping Beauty writer and producer, from Evolution Productions, said: "We're delighted Jennie Dale will be joining the cast of Sleeping Beauty as Fairy Moonbeam. She's an absolutely fantastic West End performer, and CBeebies' star, who we know will amaze the pantomime audiences at York Theatre Royal. Sleeping Beauty is going to be a truly spectacular show, book now!"

Jennie joins Robin Simpson who will return to York Theatre Royal as the Dame. With stunning costumes, gorgeous sets, dazzling special effects and lots of hilarious jokes, Sleeping Beauty is set to be a festive treat for the whole family.

Early birds who book before the end of March 2025 can benefit from a price freeze on ticket prices, with options ranging from £15 to £43.50.

