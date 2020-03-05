Jayde Adams to Embark on UK Tour with THE BALLAD OF KYLIE JENNER'S OLD FACE

Multi-award winning comedian Jayde Adams will embark on her debut nationwide tour with the celebrated show 'The Ballad of Kylie Jenner's Old Face', from 23rd October to 26th April including nine nights at Soho Theatre from 30th January hot off the heels of a sold-out, critically-acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe which saw her 4th solo show receive 13 five and four star reviews. Tickets can be found at JaydeAdams.com.

Building on the momentum of the hit show, Jayde recorded her first special for Amazon Prime which was captured in two performances at the newly renovated Bloomsbury Theatre in London and is set for worldwide release next year.

The Ballad of Kylie Jenner's Old Face sees the Bristolian stand-up take a completely new direction, she's packed away the sequins and glamour (for now) and has gotten rid of the show stopping music numbers and glitzy costumes to reinvent herself as a 'Successful Independent Woman Person', exploring what it means to be a feminist in 2019, and to showcase herself as an intelligent working class voice. Woman of the people and "Britain's Funniest Woman comic" (Daily Mail) invites you to discover what it takes to be a real role model, whilst wearing the feminist wardrobe staple attire; the Serious Black Jumper™.

Jayde's "rafter-rattling" (Alice Jones, The I) performances earned her a nomination for Best Newcomer at the 2016 Edinburgh Comedy Awards, followed by a spot on the BBC New Talent Hotlist 2017. 2019 saw Jayde host a wildly successful podcast with Scott Mills with the BBC in the lead up to Eurovision 2019, host BBC4's Eurovision Semi Finals from Tel Aviv, co-host Channel 4's brand new culinary entertainment series Snackmasters which is released this Autumn, as well as bringing her cult live musical comedy show, Amusical to the screen for the very first time for Comedy Central on 26th August, while she is also set to feature on Strictly It Takes Two (BBC Two) this Autumn.

A regular on our screens, Jayde recently featured as a guest on Roast Battle, Live At The Comedy Store, The Chris Ramsay Show (Comedy Central), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), 8 Out of 10 Cats (E4), Dara O'Briain's Go 8 Bit (Dave), Good Omens (Amazon Prime), and Russell Brand's Stand Off for Comic Relief (BBC). Jayde wrote and starred in her own Sky Halloween Comedy Short Bloody Tracy with Guilty Party Pictures, as well as creating and starring in her own BBC Three short Affordable Meats, produced by Me & You Productions





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You