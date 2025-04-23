Jason Donovan Will Celebrate His Greatest Hits From Stage and Screen in Warrington

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australian star Jason Donovan will be taking fans on a 35-year journey through all his hits when he graces Parr Hall's stage next year. Following the runaway success of the singer and actor's ‘Doin' Fine 25' tour which saw him play to some 40,000 people across the UK and Ireland, Jason will go back out on tour in 2026 with his follow-up, Doin' Fine Encore.

The show is a spectacular celebration of his remarkable career in music, theatre, film and TV and will reach Warrington on 11 March, 2026.



Jason has delighted audiences worldwide with his versatility as an actor, singer and all-round entertainer.

Along the way, the 56-year-old has amassed a rich catalogue of hits, and Doin' Fine Encore is a culmination of his achievements to date – all presented in Jason's energetic and unique live performance style.

The tour also acts as a long-awaited follow-up to Doin' Fine 90, which took place in summer 1990 when Jason was storming the UK charts with his first two albums, Ten Good Reasons and Between the Lines.

Described as a musical feast of unforgettable tunes, this time Jason will be fully delving into his back catalogue.

Fans can expect beloved songs from stage shows such as Joseph, Priscilla and Rocky Horror, nostalgic nods to Jason's TV work like Neighbours and, of course, his biggest pop hits like Especially For You, Too Many Broken Hearts, Any Dream Will Do and Sealed with a Kiss.

Jason said: "I am so excited about extending this tour. There were some places we were unable to get to on the Doin' Fine 25 tour for logistical reasons, so it's great to be able to visit those venues.

“My performing career has been an incredible ride, and I can't wait to celebrate it by performing the songs that have been such an important part of my life. It's been a fantastic tour so far, and I look forward to sharing all those special moments with my fans."

