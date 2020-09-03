Jasmin Vardimon Company Announce Free Digital Streaming Of PARK

The event streams from Friday 11th Sept at 10am - Saturday 12th Sept.

Jasmin Vardimon Company will host a free digital streaming of their critically acclaimed production 'Park' from Friday 11th Sept at 10am - Saturday 12th Sept at 10pm on their Vimeo channel.

Park is an urban oasis, a place of refuge from ordinary life where eight characters play, i??ght, fall in love and learn to survive. In this playground of relationships, young lovers wrestle in a historic fountain, a grafi??ti artist sprays his story, a busker i??nds his only appreciative audience in a bag lady and a i??ag-waving bully rants worn out political beliefs. Their stories intertwine creating a modern day fairytale that is alternately sharp, funny and cruel.

Reworked in 2014 with new 3D imaging and multi-talented cast, 'Park' presents a breathtaking collision of highly acute physical theatre, text, athletic dance and funky music, delivering fresh statements about our time.

'Park' is one of Vardimon's most Popular Productions, particularly with school and college students studying her work. This screening has been organised at the start of the new academic year in order to help support teachers and students in their dance studies. Further free education resources, links and background to Jasmin's work can be found here: Education Resources.

Jasmin Vardimon Company on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user12862196

