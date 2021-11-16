Janette Manrara Will Host STRICTLY COME DANCING UK Tour

Strictly's own Janette Manrara will be dazzling crowds across the UK as she Cha Cha Chas into her new role as host of the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour. Janette will preside over proceedings at 33 FAB-U-LOUS shows across the country in January and February next year. She will be reunited with tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who is making his return to the judges' desk for this tour. Tickets are on sale now!

The former Strictly Professional Dancer and new co-host of BBC Two's 'Strictly: It Takes Two' will waltz to some of the biggest entertainment venues across the UK. Opening at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on 20 January, the tour will then visit Leeds' First Direct Arena, Newcastle's Utilita Arena, the AO Arena Manchester, Sheffield's Utilita Arena, the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, The OVO Hydro in Glasgow and Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, before culminating with five shows at London's O2 Arena from 11-13 February.

Janette Manrara said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 2022 Strictly Arena Tour! It's a dream come true. It's been two years since the last tour so the expectation and build-up has been huge. We've been desperate to return to venues around the UK and now we're finally back. The show is going to be bigger than ever - with lots of glitter, lots of sparkles, lots of excitement and lots of incredible dance routines! And you never know...you might just see me taking to the dance floor myself - I can't wait, I've really missed it!"

The live show will also be directed by Craig Revel Horwood and feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show. Further casting announcements will be made over the coming weeks.

Arena audiences are in for a real treat, as they enjoy a fantastic evening of entertainment, showcasing all the amazing choreography and incredible live music that Strictly is famous for. They will experience a host of breathtaking dance routines guaranteed to leave them spellbound, together with all the glitz, glamour and magic of the TV show live on stage. This is a must-see spectacle for fans of all ages.

As well as enjoying the glittering routines, arena audiences have the power to decide who wins the coveted Live Tour Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. After each celebrity couple has performed, the Judges will provide their invaluable critique and scores - but the audience can also vote via text for their favourite couple and ultimately they will decide who wins!

Tour Dates

20-23 January Birmingham Utilita Arena

(Thursday 20th at 7.30pm, Friday 21st at 7.30pm, Saturday 22nd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 23rd at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

25-26 January Leeds First Direct Arena

(Tuesday 25th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 26th at 7.30pm)

27-28 January Newcastle Utilita Arena

(Thursday 27th at 7.30pm, Friday 28th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

29-30 January Manchester AO Arena

(Saturday 29th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 30th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

01-02 February Sheffield Utilita Arena

(Tuesday 1st at 7.30pm, Wednesday 2nd at 7.30pm)

03-04 February Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

(Thursday 3rd at 7.30pm, Friday 4th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

05-07 February Glasgow The OVO Hydro

(Saturday 5th at 3.00pm & 8.00pm, Sunday 6th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm, Monday 7th at 7.30pm)

09-10 February Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

(Wednesday 9th at 7.30pm, Thursday 10th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

11-13 February London The O2 Arena

(Friday 11th at 7.30pm, Saturday 12th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 13th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

Tickets: £35 - £95 (bands venue dependent)

All ticket prices are subject to a booking fee and may be subject to a venue facility fee

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.strictlycomedancinglive.com