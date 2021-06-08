Jane Austen's PERSUASION Will Be Performed in Spring 2022 as a Co-Production With Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace today announces the first co-production in a new partnership with Rose Theatre will be an adaptation of Jane Austen's classic romance Persuasion coming to the beautiful theatre in the iconic north London venue in April 2022.

Jeff James (La Musica at Young Vic) and James Yeatman's bold and brilliant adaptation, first seen at the Royal Exchange Theatre in 2017, brings all the sharp observation and quick wit of Jane Austen's novel to the stage, without a bonnet in sight.

When Captain Wentworth proposed to Anne Elliot eight years ago, he was penniless and had only love and ambition to offer. Persuaded out of accepting his proposal by her family, Anne's never quite got over her first love.

But now Wentworth is back. Rich, successful and single, the handsome Captain has been transformed into a serious catch. When circumstances bring the two face to face again, Anne's forced to confront the past. As old wounds reopen, will Wentworth forgive Anne for rejecting him, and will Anne finally learn to trust her desires?

Austen's romantic comedy is reinvented for the twenty-first century with a foam party and a soundtrack of Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa and Cardi B.

Alexandra Palace Chief Executive Louise Stewart said 'We are delighted to be presenting our first co-production in collaboration with Rose Theatre, Kingston. I can't wait to see this classic story told on both stages next year. This is definitely something to look forward to.'

In addition to Director Jeff James, the top drawer creative team includes Design: Alex Lowde; Lighting Design: Lucy Carter; Music and Sound Design: Ben and Max Ringham, Movement: Morgann Runacre-Temple and Assistant Director Layla Madanat,.

Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director of Rose Theatre, said 'I am delighted to be working with Alexandra Palace to present Persuasion - they have a gorgeous space and a fantastic team and it is thrilling to be able to share this production with as wide an audience in London as possible. I very much hope this will be the start of a longer and fruitful partnership.'

The production arrives at Ally Pally Theatre on 7 April for a limited run 2022 following its opening at Rose Theatre, Kingston in February during Christopher Haydon's inaugural season as Artistic Director. This new partnership sees West and North London collaborating to bring exceptional productions to London and visiting audiences with further co-productions in discussion.

