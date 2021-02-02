James Pidgeon Appointed As Executive Director Of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced James Pidgeon as their new Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive, succeeding William Village who takes up his new position as Chief Executive at Delfont Mackintosh Theatres in April.

James is currently Director of Shoreditch Town Hall and has been with the organisation since 2013 (initially as Producer). Responsible for developing the Town Hall's multi-artform programme, James has led collaborations with the likes of Battersea Arts Centre, Dance Umbrella, LIFT, Manchester International Festival, The Old Vic, Royal & Derngate and Talawa. Under James' leadership, the non-regularly funded venue has significantly increased its civic function and work in Hackney; heightened its artist development programmes (including partnering with Mountview on a new MA); had its first co-production transfer to the West End (The Wardrobe Ensemble's Education, Education, Education); and achieved its highest core turnover since the Trust's formation in 1998. James is on the Advisory Board of Theatre Re, and a Trustee of Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Open Air Theatre Chair, Stuart Griffiths OBE said today:

"James's experience, skills and achievements in his career to date, allied to his passion for extending the boundaries of what is possible for an organisation and venue such as the Open Air Theatre, made him an outstanding candidate. On behalf of the Trustees we are delighted to welcome him to the team at this time when we are developing exciting plans for the future."

James Pidgeon said:

"It is an absolute privilege to be appointed Executive Director at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre - I couldn't be more delighted. I have long admired the ambitious work of this incredibly special theatre that plays such a unique and significant role in the cultural landscape of London and beyond, and I very much look forward to joining Tim in leading the organisation through its next chapter of growth and development."

Shoreditch Town Hall's Board of Trustees, said:

"We are tremendously grateful to James for his extraordinary vision and stewardship of Shoreditch Town Hall over the past 4 years. During his tenure, James secured the reputation of the Town Hall with a mixture of daring programming, innovative fundraising, and sound commercial acumen coupled with broad development opportunities for both the artistic and local communities. We wish him every success in his new role at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre."

James takes up his position at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre on 21 June 2021.