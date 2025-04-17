Jacksons Lane Reveals 50th Birthday Celebration Plans

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jacksons Lane has announced details of its 50th Birthday Celebrations on 28 June - the anniversary of the first ever public performance in 1975.

Everyone is invited to a party celebrating 50 years of Jacksons Lane! Saturday 28 June (11am - 4pm) is a birthday extravaganza like no other with free promenade circus performances around and outside the building in unexpected places, directed by Kaveh Rahnama; and there's a chance for people of all ages to join in and sample the many classes and courses happening in the studios throughout the day.

There'll be a barbeque on the terrace and a chance to learn more about Jacksons Lane's history at the Heritage Archive drop in and Oral History room; and see how you can contribute to our story and future.

Daytime promenade and pop up performances include: Dani Rejano (juggling, percussion, clowning); Ed Stephen (Juggling); Ania Giannatt (clowning); Xenia Garden (harp, ukelele, songs); Natalie Reckert (handbalancer); Ella Golt (stiltwalker and clown) and Amazi Hoops (hula hooper).

In the evening there will be a ticketed cabaret performance in the main theatre featuring: Dani Rejano (juggling, percussion, clowning) Ed Stephen (juggling solo); Ania Giannatt (aerial hoop); Xenia Garden (harp song); Natalie Reckert (handbalancer); Ella Golt (drag king clown performing as Richard Melanin the 3rd); Max Mckenzie and Mia Jarvis (stand up duo); Maple Zou (stand up comedian) The Flying Bazazi Brothers comprised of Ed Stephen and Kaveh Rahnama; and Aya Nakamura (puppetry for grown ups).

On Sunday 29 June Jacksons Lane opens its doors to anyone interested in exploring the building and finding out more about its history, heritage and future plans.

Jacksons Lane's Birthday Weekend is made possible with support from Heritage Lottery Fund, Cockayne Foundation and The Leche Trust.

Adrian Berry, Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Jacksons Lane said: ‘At this halfway point of our 50th birthday, it's amazing to share our ‘firework moment' event which celebrates 50 years since the very first performance at Jacksons Lane. We can promise an afternoon of thrilling circus around and outside the building, workshops for everyone, our very own community stage in the foyer and in the evening our specially curated 50th Cabaret with 10 artists from the worlds of circus and comedy. We can't wait to welcome everyone!'

Founded in 1975 by members of the local community, Jacksons Lane has grown into the flagship arts and cultural centre of Haringey. Rooted in its community and activist origins, Jacksons Lane offers a year-round programme of contemporary performance, participation, and creative education aimed at empowering diverse communities and breaking down barriers. Additionally, Jacksons Lane has established itself as a leading organisation in the creation, presentation, and development of contemporary circus theatre.

The '50 Years of Jacksons Lane' celebrations have included the completion of crucial restoration work on the building's roof, along with the continued retrofit of our LED lighting rig in the theatre, furthering an ongoing commitment to sustainability by reducing our environmental impact and carbon footprint. The Grade II listed status of the building has been honored through the reinstatement of a stone cross above the entrance, and a permanent, publicly accessible archive is being developed in collaboration with Bruce Castle Museum & Archive, making Jacksons Lane's history — and its role in Haringey's broader history — accessible to all.

In its 50th year, Jacksons Lane is also celebrating the many communities that have shaped its history through a large-scale ‘Memory Collection' project and the creation of a new Oral History Collection, which is touring Haringey Libraries as part of a pop-up exhibition. Additionally, there is also an enhancement of the already established creative engagement programmes for older adults, schools, and communities with Heritage Socials, Explore Heritage Workshops, and Open Heritage Days, that has sparked interest from new audiences.

The Young Heritage Producers Programme has been offering training and development opportunities for young people from Haringey and surrounding areas, particularly those facing cultural and financial barriers to entering the heritage and cultural sectors

