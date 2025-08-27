JOLLY to be Presented at Canal Café Theatre in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sabo-Tabby Theatre will present Jolly: A Play About Pyrates, on September 3, 5 and 6. ‘Condemned for high seas pyracy! Friends of no nation! Guilty of ferral crymes against the crowne! Three anarchic pyrates in their final hours: laugh at their mysery, lend an ear to their mystery…’ Merging historical sources with fiction, and a touch of the

supernatural, Sabo-Tabby Theatre’s debut show explores the real and radical lives of Pyrates.

The play follows a trio of pirates, captured by a pyrate hunter, locked in a brig and sailing to certain death in Bristol. This group of raucous black flag wielding rogues have their fellowship, and sanity, hanging by a thread. When a rebellious crew member

is thrown into their cell they see an opportunity to escape. Will they unite behind this common goal, or fall divided?

Pirates have been mythologised throughout the centuries for their brutal violence, but whilst British and Spanish empires committed atrocities in the ‘new world’, these ‘friends of no nation’ were championing a surprisingly progressive, autonomous lifestyle;

a society of democracy, equality, and freedom. Jolly delves into the murky histories below decks.

In the 21st Century, the political chaos feels inescapable. Jolly satirises that chaos, looking back at a fleet of rogues who faced down three empires with little more than impressive theatrics and sheer force of will. With shaky candle-like lighting

and rousing sea shanties, this biting satire offers refuge for the politically engaged yet disenfranchised generations who live in the aftermath of empires that pyrates fought so brutally against. Recalling ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ but for a political audience,

the show is as fun and entertaining as it is radical.

Sabo-Tabby Theatre is a theatre company and community based in London, named after the legendary ‘black cat’ known as a symbol for anarchist labour organising. Exploring political themes through experimental, experiential theatre, it strives to reclaim its

trade from a competitive and profit-oriented industry.

Written and Directed by Nemi Bang and Chad Nickson, the play features Zora Owen, Kyle Best, Em Li, Phoebe Bakker & Kobi Taylor-Forder.