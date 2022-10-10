JEKYLL AND HYDE Comes to Queens Theatre Hornchurch This Month

Jekyll and Hyde, currently running to great critical acclaim at Derby Theatre, will arrive at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch 26 October - 12 November.

Robert Louis Stevenson's iconic tale will be brought vividly to life through Neil Bartlett's brilliant and extraordinary adaptation, and through a stellar cast and creative team

Playing the title role(s) of Jekyll and Hyde will be Nicholas Shaw, whose numerous theatre and TV credits include: Beauty and The Beast and Brassed Off (New Vic Theatre); Wonderland (Nottingham Playhouse); Nell Gwynn (Shakespeare's Globe/Nimax); Wolf Hall Parts 1 & 2 (Royal Shakespeare Company at Winter Garden Theatre, NYC), and for TV: Bridgerton, After Life, Endeavour and Young Wallander, to name but a few.

Nicholas will be joined by Polly Lister as Dr Stevenson. One Man, Two Guvnors and The Hound Of The Baskervilles (Bolton Octagon) Abigail's Party - UK Theatre Award Winner - Best Performer, Fallen Angels, The Memory Of Water, Blue Room, Hayfever, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Our Country's Good and Private Lives (Theatre By The Lake, Keswick); and Great Expectations, Solace of the Road and Cooking with Elvis (Derby Theatre); plus Doctors, Coronation Street and Emmerdale for TV); Charlie Buckland as Lanyon. Olivier-nominated play, This House (National Theatre/Garrick Theatre, London); Oscar Wilde in In Extremis written by Neil Bartlett (King's Head in London and UK tour); Mr Selfridge (ITV); and an award-winning short film Lonely in Lockdown: Couples Therapy; Hilary Greatorex as Matron and Mrs Poole. Who Needs Stephen King? (Ink Festival); All for One (Theatre by the Coast/mtp Productions); and Friday Night Dinner, Coronation Street and Waterloo Road for TV); Tife Kusoro as The Girl. Animal Farm (National Youth Theatre); and making her professional debut with this co-production of Jekyll and Hyde; James Morrell as the Inspector Spring Awakening, Nell Gwynn and Twelfth Night: Or What You Will (ALRA South). James has also amassed over a quarter of a million followers on TikTok, taking the internet by storm!; Craig Painting as Enfield. Oliver Twist (Leeds Playhouse and Ramps on the Moon); The Firework-Maker's Daughter (Bloomsbury Theatre, London and No. 1 UK tour); The Jungle Book (The Old Rep in Birmingham & No. 1 UK tour); Soonchild (Red Earth Theatre); Flathampton (Royal & Derngate in Northampton), plus Casualty and Doctors for TV; Levi Payne as the Guest. Teechers Leavers 22 (Hull Truck); Love Hurts? (New Vic Theatre); Hidden Histories (Mind the Gap/On the Wire); Mother Courage and Her Children (Red Ladder); plus Brassic 3 and Coronation Street for TV; and Robert Vernon as Utterson. Marlowe's Fate (White Bear); Great Expectations (Rotherhithe Playhouse); The Rivals, Dial M for Murder, The Vertical Hour (Theatre by the Lake); A Doll's House, Beauty and the Beast (Sherman, Cardiff); Solace of the Road (Derby Theatre); plus, Father Brown and Casualty for TV.

The creative team for Jekyll and Hyde are Neil Bartlett (Adaptor); Sarah Brigham (Director); Jessica Curtis (Designer); Deborah Pugh (Movement Director); Simeon Miller (Lighting Designer); Omar Khan (Assistant Director) and Stuart Allen (Producer).

Jekyll and Hyde is the latest collaboration between Derby Theatre and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, following on from previous co-produced successes, including Abigail's Party by Mike Leigh ("Cringing brilliance", The Guardian), and a companion piece called Abi by Atiha Sen Gupta ("Delightfully enjoyable", Broadway Baby); Richard Bean's One Man, Two Guvnors ("Gloriously daft and highly entertaining", The Stage) and Shakespeare's Macbeth ("Slick and Polished", British Theatre Guide).





Dr Jekyll is well respected but when a momentous scientific discovery is made, it spins into a double life in which inner demons threaten to take control.



In the streets of Victorian London, respectability is mixed with murder. As two identities begin to blur, we are invited to delve into what makes Jekyll tick. Why do the bystanders choose to let them get out of control, as they battle to defeat the monstrous alter-ego inside?



Sarah Brigham (Artistic Director, Derby Theatre and Director, Jekyll and Hyde) said:

"I am thrilled to be once again co-producing with Queen's Theatre Hornchurch. We share an ambition to bring brilliant theatre to local audiences to challenge, delight and entertain and I hope this production does just that.



This fresh new adaptation by Neil Bartlett gives audiences everything they expect from this well-known story, but also introduces three new space-taking female characters. It is these three women who drag the violence and secrecy of Hyde out from the shadows of the Victorian gentlemen's club, into the light.

I'm delighted we have brought together a stellar cast to tell this classic tale, which will have a visceral and explosive feel wrapped up in the dark mystery of Victorian London on stage. The talented Nicholas Shaw takes the title role, but it really is an ensemble company who never leave the stage, as this pressure cooker of a play comes to its dramatic climax."

Tickets are from Â£12.50 - Â£29 (plus 65p QNext fee); under 26s Â£8; schools Â£10 (one free teacher ticket with every 10 purchased). For more information and to book tickets, call the Box Office on 01708 443333 or online at www.queens-theatre.co.uk