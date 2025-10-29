JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Comes to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's flagship festive pantomime will return with a retelling of the classic Jack and the Beanstalk reimagined in the borough of Havering. Jack and his mum's family-run dairy is struggling. Business is down, the taxes are overdue, and their only hope is to sell Pat the Cow at Romford Market. But there's a giant in the sky above Hornchurch terrorising the town, and when Jack trades Pat for a seemingly ordinary handful of beans, magic takes root and adventure starts to grow. Will Jack find the courage to climb to Cloudland, outwit the ferocious giant and save Hornchurch before it's too late? With brand new original songs, this gigantic festive family pantomime is the unmissable magical adventure you've all bean waiting for.

Writer and director Kate Lovell said, “Jack and the Beanstalk at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is everything you know and love about this classic fairytale but deeply rooted in our theatre's community, putting Hornchurch at the heart of the originally written script. Actor-musicianship is celebrated and embedded in the storyline, in the hope we can inspire children and young people coming to the theatre for the first time that music is for everyone.”

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is a vibrant producing theatre serving Outer East London and South Essex. With a catchment of over one million people, QTH is a vital cultural hub producing and presenting bold, engaging and entertaining work on stage and within local communities, alongside a year-round creative participation programme for people of all ages.

Audiences are guaranteed a warm welcome from this three-year winner of UK Theatre's Most Welcoming Theatre, London Theatre of the Year 2020 (The Stage Awards) and 2023 finalist in eight Off West End Award categories for the public's favourite venue. QTH welcomes over 95,000 audience members each year, with a further 35,000 taking part in our community participation activities.