J-Pop Global Sensation YOASOBI Sets First-Ever London Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



J-pop superstars YOASOBI have announced a London show at OVO Arena Wembley on Sunday, June 8. This performance marks their very first headlining concert in the UK and follows YOASOBI’s 2024 sold-out shows which include LA’s Shrine Expo Hall, San Francisco’s Warfield, NY’s Radio City Music Hall and Boston’s MGM Music Hall. Last year, the duo also released their new English language EP, E-SIDE 3, which includes eight newly recorded songs—listen/share HERE. This marked their third English release, following E-SIDE (2021) and E-SIDE 2 (2022).

YOASOBI's career soared to new heights in 2023 with their global smash hit song “Idol” which was named the #1 Song of the Year on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. Originally released in April 2023, the song smashed records, amassing 22 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot.

The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, which made it the first song originally performed in Japanese to top this chart. The cumulative number of streaming views has exceeded 800 million and counting, making it the fastest single in history to reach that mark as well. They also opened for Coldplay on back-to-back nights of their acclaimed “Music of the Spheres World Tour” at the Tokyo Dome.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI are record-breaking international superstars in the making. Their first song, “Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),” was released in November 2019, immediately attracting attention by achieving #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams, marking a first in Japan. YOASOBI gained international attention and reached #1 on the Spotify charts for the Japanese Artist Most Played Internationally in 2021. Their song “Monster (Kaibutsu)” was named one of the 10 Best Songs of 2021 by TIME.

YOASOBI’s TikTok LIVE performance achieved the highest ever viewership for a Japanese artist on the platform when it was streamed by more than 630k fans with simultaneous viewers surpassing 120k. Their first arena tour “YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 ‘Denkosekka’” consisted of fourteen shows in seven cities with a total of 130k attendees as the duo continues to attract attention in all directions of their career.

Photo credit: Courtesy of YOASOBI

Comments