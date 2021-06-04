Initial Casting Announced For THE PANTOMIME LIFE OF JOSEPH GRIMALDI

David Ashford, Daniel Curtis and Hundred Acre Productions will present the the World Premiere of 'The Pantomime Life of Joseph Grimaldi', opening at the Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford, September 2021.

The son of a deranged Italian immigrant, Joseph Grimaldi (1778-1837) was the most celebrated of English clowns. The first to use white-face make-up and wear outrageous coloured clothes, he completely transformed the role of the Clown in the pantomime with a look as iconic as Chaplin's tramp or Tommy Cooper's magician. One of the first celebrity comedians, his friends included Lord Byron and the actor Edmund Kean, and his memoirs were edited by the young Charles Dickens. But underneath the stage paint, Grimaldi struggled with depression and his life was blighted with tragedy. His first wife died in childbirth and his son would go on to drink himself to death. The outward joy and tomfoolery of his performances masked a dark and depressing personal life, and instituted the modern figure of the glum, brooding comedian. Joseph Grimaldi left an indelible mark on the English theatre and the performing arts, but his legacy is one of human struggle, battling demons and giving it his all in the face of adversity.

"We are proud to support many new emerging artists and graduate performers in this production, many of which are completing their professional stage debuts." - Daniel Curtis (Composer)

Initial Casting Includes, Mike Sterling (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables) Andrew Ewart (Mountview 2020 Graduate), Callum Balmforth (Redbridge Drama and Dance Course 2021 Graduate), Chris Draper (School of Rock), Darcy Manning (The MTA 2020 Graduate), Georgia Lennon (Laine Theatre Arts 2020 Graduate, Lady Chatterley's Love), Ifan Jones (Tom's Midnight Garden), Jackie Pulford (Catfish The Musical), Jack Giblen (London College of Music 2020 Graduate), Kiera Brunton (Emil Dale 2020 Graduate), Miriam Aspden (Bird College 2020 Graduate), Samantha Ivey (Sweeney Todd), Samuel Hedjman (London College of Music 2020 Graduate), Stephanie Lindo (Royal Academy of Music 2020 Graduate), Tina Jupp (Guiflord School of Acting 2020 Graduate), Trevor Lin (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland 2021 Graduate). Olivia Wormald (Musical Director), Sarah Watts-Tibbatts (Royal Academy of Music 2020 Graduate), Cassie McCluskey (Mountview 2020 Graduate), Benjamin Armstrong (Royal Academy of Music 2021 Graduate), Florian Rago, Jessica Brydges (Ordinary Days)

Further casting and creatives to be announced.

Tickets on sale now; https://redbridgedramacentre.co.uk/RedbridgeDramaCentre.dll/WhatsOn?Programme=1556752



To book LIVESTREAM tickets click here.