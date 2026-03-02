Immersive Production Of Jim Cartwright’s TWO To transfer To Park Theatre With Peter Caulfield and Kellie Shirley

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The critically acclaimed immersive production of Jim Cartwright’s TWO will see the original cast of Peter Caulfield (Cucumber, Channel 4; Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre, One Man 2 Guvnors, West End & UK Tour) and Kellie Shirley (In the Long Run, Sky; Changing Ends, ITV; Eastenders, BBC) reunite on stage as the show transfers to Park Theatre this April. TWO follows a host of characters in a working-class pub over the course of a single night. This funny and emotional drama was first staged at Greenwich Theatre in 2025 and will transfer to Park Theatre as part of the inaugural Greenwich Theatre Productions season.

This tour de force will see the pair playing fourteen characters in a series of intimate vignettes as the audience are transported to local boozer ‘The Clock and Compass’ as the landlord and landlady serve a variety of regulars. In a tense reflection on community and relationships, the audience become the punters and the theatre is transformed into a bustling pub. Throughout the show, Peter Caulfield and Kellie Shirley inhabit a variety of roles, from an elderly woman to a young boy, mirroring the central couple’s reckoning with their unspoken troubles.

Star of TWO, Peter Caulfield comments, I can’t wait to transfer our immersive version of TWO into the Park Theatre, 35 years after the show first came to London! It really is the perfect intimate venue for this beautiful poetic masterpiece by Jim Cartwright; Kellie Shirley and I want the audience to feel a part of our north London pubs DNA as we breathe fresh life into this British theatre staple. We pour everything out onto the pub floor…love, laughter, loss, tears, pints and all.

CEO and Artistic Director of Park Theatre Jez Bond comments, We’re thrilled to be welcoming Greenwich Theatre Productions’ acclaimed revival of Two by Jim Cartwright to Park90. Transfers like this allow us to work collaboratively across London, pooling resources, sharing audiences and creating space for theatre to be experienced as a genuinely communal act. At a time when third spaces are increasingly lost, staging a play that celebrates the social life of the pub feels more vital than ever, not just as a piece of theatre, but as a way of bringing our communities together.