Ian Smith Will Embark on Debut Tour CRUSHING Next Month

Join Ian for an hour where he explains why he's stressed and what he can and can't do about it!

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues Photo 1 ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 2 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo 3 Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike
Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse Photo 4 Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse

Ian Smith Will Embark on Debut Tour CRUSHING Next Month

Ian Smith Will Embark on Debut Tour CRUSHING Next Month

Multi-award-winning comedian Ian Smith (BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz, The Now Show and co-host of the Northern News podcast) is taking his Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated show 'Crushing' on tour. It's about stress, love and driving a tank in Slovakia with your hairdresser. Three timeless themes.

Ian is always stressed about something - and now he's getting told off by his jobsworth dentist for grinding his teeth in his sleep, which is stressing him out even more. Some advice to help includes hypnotism, pre-bedtime motivational messages spoken into the mirror and, hardest of all, to just stop being anxious - but is that even possible? Not, it seems, for Ian.

Join Ian for an hour where he explains why he's stressed and what he can and can't do about it - and why that led to him a sensory deprivation floatation tank and travelling to Slovakia and driving a tank over a car with his hairdresser. Come and see the critically acclaimed, multi-award nominated, sell-out Fringe show from Goole's only comedian.

As a stand-up, Ian's seven Edinburgh Fringe shows have received critical acclaim, awards and runs at Soho Theatre and New Zealand Comedy Festival. In 2015, he was also part of the hugely successful Richard Gadd - Waiting for Gaddot. He has been invited to perform as part of Mary Tobin's Best of the Edinburgh Fest shows at Adelaide and Melbourne Comedy Festivals and in 2020 he was also nominated for two Chortle Awards, including Best Compere.

Ian has become a regular guest on The News Quiz and The Now Show and made his debut on Just A Minute in August (BBC Radio 4).

He is the co-host of the Northern News podcast with Amy Gledhill, produced by Plosive (Off Menu) - featured in the Guardian's "best podcasts of the 2023 so far".

Last year, Ian directed Amy's Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominated debut show, The Girl Before The Girl You Marry.

Ian has also had a number of acting roles - starting off as a lead in BBC2 sitcom Popatron. He's also starred alongside Katherine Parkinson in Sky pilot Officially Special and had a leading role in BBC1 drama, The Ark, starring David Threlfall - as well as a various supporting roles including The Emily Atack Show, Siblings, Pls Like and BBC drama The Syndicate.

In 2020, he recorded his first solo Radio 4 show, the comedy-doc Girl Stuck in Basketball Hoop. He has a Radio 4 stand-up series about stress commissioned for 2024.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Asa Murphys NEW GENERATIONS Comes to Liverpool This Month Photo
Asa Murphy's NEW GENERATIONS Comes to Liverpool This Month

Liverpool based writer and musician Asa Murphy has penned a brand-new musical play which is set to premiere in the city next week. New Generations is a production that covers the importance of love and support within family life. Learn more about the play here!

2
Cast Set For European Tour of NEGOTIATING PEACE Photo
Cast Set For European Tour of NEGOTIATING PEACE

Rehearsals are underway for Qendra Multimedia’s Negotiating Peace and the pan-European cast has now been announced. Learn more about the tour and find out who is starring here!

3
Cast Set For DICK WHITTINGTON at Exeter Northcott Theatre Photo
Cast Set For DICK WHITTINGTON at Exeter Northcott Theatre

Exeter Northcott Theatre and Le Navet Bete have announced the full cast for their new family pantomime Dick Whittington. Find out who's starring in the panto here!

4
Cast Set For ITS HER TURN NOW, World Premiere of Gender-Swapped Adaptation of Ray Cooneys Photo
Cast Set For IT'S HER TURN NOW, World Premiere of Gender-Swapped Adaptation of Ray Cooney's OUT OF ORDER

OUT OF ORDER is Ray Cooney’s 1990 classic West End farce about MPs behaving badly.  In a World Premiere at The Mill at Sonning, it has been turned on its head and adapted by Michael J Barfoot so that it is female MPs behaving badly, called IT’S HER TURN NOW. Learn more about the production and find out who is starring here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503 Video
Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lawrence Batley, Huddersfield (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
CAST Doncaster (9/28-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Lakeside Arts Nottingham (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wells Maltings (10/26-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You