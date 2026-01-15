Photos: THE RAT TRAP in Rehearsal at Park Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new rehearsal images have been released for Bill Rosenfield's re-imagining of Noël Coward's The Rat Trap at Park Theatre. Performances run 28 January 2026 – 14 March 2026. Check out the photos below!

In fashionable 1920s Belgravia, Sheila, a talented novelist, and Keld, an aspiring playwright, embark on married life. Both are fiercely ambitious, but when Keld’s career takes off and Sheila’s doesn’t, professional jealousy and an affair have a devastating effect on their marriage.

Startlingly moving, but full of customary sparkling wit and dark humour, Noël Coward’s first play is given a stylish period revival for its centenary year. The Rat Trap is lovingly revised by Bill Rosenfield and presented by Troupe, who return to Park Theatre after its critically acclaimed production of The Forsyte Saga Parts 1 and 2.

Kirsty Patrick Ward directs Ewan Miller and Lily Nichol, alongside Daniel Abbott, Gina Bramhill, Zoe Goriely, Ailsa Joy and Angela Sims.

Photo Credit: Mitzi de Margary