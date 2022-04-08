IT'S IN THE AIR! to Have UK Premiere

It's In The Air!, the UK premiere of the hit German musical 'Es Liegt in der Luft,' will open at the Hope Mill Theatre. Originally written by composer Mischa Spoliansky and lyricist Marcellus Schiffer, this never-before-seen English translation will open on Wednesday 22nd June 2022 at the Hope Mill Theatre

It's In The Air! first premiered in 1928, with Marlene Dietrich in the lead role. This popular musical encapsulates the alienation within society and mindless extravagance of the Weimar Republic's interwar years.

It's In The Air! at the Hope Mill Theatre is supported by the Spoliansky Trust, Royal Northern College of Music, and The Golsoncott Foundation and features original English translations by West End composer and librettist Steven Edis and original orchestration by young and up and coming composer Celia Denore-Lopez.

A big sale is on and brings with it the exuberant and diverse personalities of the Weimar Republic. Follow these characters as they scrabble mindlessly for any deal they can get their hands on. We see parents forgetting about their children, mad kleptomaniacs, and even a store wedding! All in the name of godless consumerism... there must be something in the air!

Tickets for It's In The Air at the Hope Mill Theatre are on sale now.

Tickets: https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/events/its-in-the-air