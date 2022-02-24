ISH Dance Collective Presents ELEMENTS OF FREESTYLE At Peacock Theatre In A London Premiere

Sadler's Wells' Peacock Theatre will present ISH Dance Collective's Elements of Freestyle, an adrenaline-fuelled explosion of extreme urban sports, dance, music and theatre, from Wednesday 13 - Saturday 23 April in a London premiere.

In a fusion of breakdance, inline skating, skateboarding, freestyle basketball, BMX and freerunning, the audience discovers the artistry behind the trick. Elements of Freestyle stars a group of exceptional dancers and athletes who are staged performing their craft by the show creator and director Marco Gerris (So You Think You Can Dance) and who take the audience on a journey of exceptional skill.

Director Marco Gerris said: "Elements of Freestyle might just be my proudest achievement ever. Creating this explosive world on stage in which these wildly different street disciplines come together to be performed at the highest level has long been a dream of mine. Elements of Freestyle doesn't just show the individual high-level skills, however, but also the chemistry between the performers, the friendship, the raw energy, the jams and battles. It's not only adrenaline though, Elements of Freestyle also shows the poetic side of extreme sports: as a former freestyle inline-skater, I know the challenges you face landing a difficult trick. For me, it's all dance on the highest level, it's the art of movement in an exciting, new contemporary form.

After more than 20 years of performing all around the world, this is my first time performing at London's West End! I feel very honoured and privileged, especially after these difficult two years! We're very excited to experience the London-scene and to meet the audience. London Calling!"

The show features a cast of 10 including multi-award-winning b-boy and breakdancer Arnold Put; World Champion free runner Bart Van Der Linden also known as 'The Flying Dutchman'; 10 times Dutch BMX Champion Dez Maarzen and breakdancer Dietrich Pott, or bboy Dietje as he is also known. They join skater Jelle Briggeman; freerunner LuÃ­s Alkmim; basketball freestyle juggler Michael Van Beek whose credits include Cirque de Soleil; skater Pim Wouters; breakdancer Thomas Krikken and Sven Boekhorst, skater and winner of the much acclaimed 'Triple Crown'- winning the X-Games, Gravity Games and World Championships.

The company are joined on stage by live musicians, Annie Tangberg on cello and Vera van der Bie on violin.