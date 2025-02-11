INSIDE GIOVANNI'S ROOM A New Work From Phoenix Dance Theatre Premieres At Leeds Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leeds-based Phoenix Dance Theatre are premiering their new work, Inside Giovanni's Room, inspired by one of the most important novels of the 20th century, James Baldwin's Giovanni's Room, in the Quarry Theatre at Leeds Playhouse from 6-8 March ahead of a UK tour.

Choreographed by Artistic Director Marcus Jarrell Willis, the new dance work follows Baldwin's narrative, influenced by its themes of love, sexuality, guilt, and self-acceptance.

Set in 1950s' Paris, the original novel follows David as he grapples with the inner conflict of his sexual identity. James Baldwin, renowned for his writings on the African American experience, faced warnings from his publishers who feared that his exploration of sexual identity and same-sex relationships could alienate his audience and jeopardize his career. He stood strong, however, and now his book is hailed as one of the most significant literary works of the 20th century.

As part of the celebrations around Baldwin's 100th birthday (1924-87), Inside Giovanni's Room brings this thought-provoking novel to life through a narrative adaptation that explores how its themes continue to resonate with contemporary audiences.

Marcus Jarrell Willis, Artistic Director and Choreographer of Phoenix Dance Theatre, said: “I have always been a huge fan of James Baldwin's writing, through his novels and essays, and also his activism and how he represented himself through his own humanity. I think that ties into my artistic vision for the company. I want to create and present dance works that represent and reflect our humanity.

“While the novel was published in 1956, his work is still relevant today. I think people can relate to it regardless of age, background or where they come from, because it speaks to an overarching theme of humanity.”

Inside Giovanni's Room is Marcus' first full-length work he has created for the company since joining as Artistic Director in 2022.

He continues: “I don't think I would have wanted to take this journey, building this creation at this time in my career with any other group of dancers than those currently at Phoenix Dance Theatre. They have informed so much of the process. They have given themselves to the work and have also been very open and willing to unlock parts of themselves that otherwise would sometimes feel exposing and vulnerable, because they feel connected to the work. That is the culture of the company and studio I have been working on building at Phoenix Dance Theatre. This direction allows us to take on the important works like James Baldwin's Giovanni's Room. And for this, I'm extremely grateful.”

Founded over 40 years ago by three young Black British men, Phoenix Dance Theatre's new production builds on their legacy of pushing cultural boundaries and using dance as a platform to ask questions that get to the very heart of what it is to be human.

Phoenix Dance Theatre presents

Inside Giovanni's Room

Quarry Theatre, Leeds Playhouse

6-8 March

Age 10+

Box office 0113 213 7700

Book online leedsplayhouse.org.uk

