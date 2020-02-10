I'M OKAYFABE: A WRESTLING COMEDY to Be Presented at VAULT Festival

Late night cult slobberknocker I'm OKayfabe: A Wrestling Comedy is coming to London.

Fresh from its acclaimed tours in Australia and Edinburgh, award nominated I'm OKayfabe: A Wrestling Comedy is making its highly anticipated appearance at VAULT Festival from 18-22 March. A grimy, visceral underground comedy drama, the show is created by women, about women, for everyone, pitting female archetypes against each other in live wrestling matches, as two failing humans try to pin down what it is to be a woman in a brilliantly crafted hour of silly, dumb fun with an exceptionally smart narrative.

As enjoyable for hardcore wrestling fans as it is for those who've only ever known WWF as the World Wildlife Fund, I'm OKayfabe offers side-splitting laughs alongside heartbreaking social commentary.

The show is created by Fake Heat - a female comedy duo comprised of Janina Smith and Joey Timmins. Each performance features special guest comedian commentators - past big names have included working class hero Tom Mayhew (BBC New Comedy Award 2018), quietly caustic Sarah Keyworth (BBC Radio 4, Comedy Central), Joey Page (Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy), Trevor Lock (Channel 4's Star Stories, BBC Radio 4) Matt Winning (Chortle Student Comedy Awards Finalist) and Tamsyn Kelly (Channel 4's Rage Room, BBC 3's Things You Shouldn't Say), to name a few.

Wrestling has been choreographed by Burning Hearts Fighting Entertainment - a London based inclusive women's wrestling collective where the actors trained.

Come along for a night of slams, power bombs and DDTs, guest comedian commentators and the most remarkable shooting star press ever to have been performed by a baby.

I'm OKayfabe: A Wrestling Comedy. 18-22 March, 9:20pm (plus Matinee 4:50pm Sat 21) - The Cavern, VAULT Festival, Leake St. Tickets from £10:50





