I WISH TO DIE SINGING - VOICES FROM THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE Will Be Presented Through #FinboroughForFree

It is available from Sunday, 1 November 2020 until Thursday, 31 December 2020.

I WISH TO DIE SINGING - VOICES FROM THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE will be presented as part of #FinboroughForFree.

The world premiere production is by Neil McPherson and directed by Tommo Fowler, with design by Phil Lindley, lighting and video design by Rob Mills, sound design by Max Pappenheim, movement direction by Ita O'Brien, costume design by Ele Slade, and videography, mix and edit by Adom Saboonchian.

Cast: Kate Binchy. Jilly Bond. Bevan Celestine. Siu-see Hung. Tamar Karabetyan. Tom Marshall. Simon Yadoo.

The video is free to view, and will be available WITHOUT SUBTITLES from the Finborough Theatre YouTube channel here.

It is available from Sunday, 1 November 2020 until Thursday, 31 December 2020.

It will be simultaneously available WITH SUBTITLES on Scenesaver.

Commemorating the centenary of the Armenian Genocide, the world premiere of a documentary drama from 2015, awarded the Best Play of the Year Award in the UK Studio Theatre Awards 2016.

Commemorating the centenary of the deportations that began the Armenian Genocide of 1915, I Wish To Die Singing - Voices From The Armenian Genocide is a controversial documentary drama uncovering the forgotten secrets of a denied genocide.

The Armenian Genocide of 1915-16 was perpetrated by the Ottoman Turkish Government against the Armenians, a Christian minority in a Muslim state. Up to one and a half million people died. To this day, the Turkish government refuses to admit that genocide ever took place.

Following the journey of several characters, I Wish To Die Singing includes eye-witness reportage, images, music, poetry from Armenia's greatest poets, and verbatim survivors testimonies from one of the greatest historical injustices of all time.

I Wish To Die Singing received its world premiere at the Finborough Theatre, London, in April 2015, and an excerpt was also performed concurrently in Los Angeles.

As part of the Finborough Theatre's #FinboroughForFree initiative, the theatre is continuing to release a new play every month for as long as we can during our closure to watch online for free. For more information about this and other Finborough Theatre productions currently available to stream online, visit our website here.

Follow the Finborough Theatre on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more updates about upcoming releases as part of #FinboroughForFree.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You