House Of Broadway Presents Musicality Announce Residency At The Other Palace, London

Article Pixel Jan. 31, 2020  

House Of Broadway Presents Musicality Announce Residency At The Other Palace, London

House of Broadway has announced they are teaming up with Musicality for an exclusive series of themed shows at The Other Palace, London throughout 2020!

During this 7 month residency, you can expect to see performances from Musicality regulars; Norman Bowman (42nd Street, Mamma Mia, Kiss Me Kate), Richard Hadfield (Ex Collabro/Britain's Got Talent Winner) Harry Kit Lee (Hair, Fame) and Crossover Soprano Claire Delaney, as well as special guests.

These monthly themed shows will feature nights like "Musicality: After Dark" through to "Musicality: Gets Animated". You can expect a few surprises along the way creating a show full of pure entertainment & classic Musical Theatre & contemporary hits.

Tickets now on sale by clicking this link https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/house-of-broadway-presents-musicality/

*Musical Direction by Toby Nelms




Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • HADESTOWN Star Reeve Carney Begins Green Room 42 Spring Residency Next Month
  • TRANS VOICES CABARET Returns For 2020
  • WONDERLAND Hosted by Meg Stalter and Lucas O'Neil is Heading to Club Cumming
  • Rachelle Elie is Back in Toronto With RAG BAG CABARET