House Of Broadway Presents Musicality Announce Residency At The Other Palace, London
House of Broadway has announced they are teaming up with Musicality for an exclusive series of themed shows at The Other Palace, London throughout 2020!
During this 7 month residency, you can expect to see performances from Musicality regulars; Norman Bowman (42nd Street, Mamma Mia, Kiss Me Kate), Richard Hadfield (Ex Collabro/Britain's Got Talent Winner) Harry Kit Lee (Hair, Fame) and Crossover Soprano Claire Delaney, as well as special guests.
These monthly themed shows will feature nights like "Musicality: After Dark" through to "Musicality: Gets Animated". You can expect a few surprises along the way creating a show full of pure entertainment & classic Musical Theatre & contemporary hits.
Tickets now on sale by clicking this link https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/house-of-broadway-presents-musicality/
*Musical Direction by Toby Nelms