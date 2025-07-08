Hope Mill Theatre and Lowry Will Produce Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL in Summer 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hope Mill Theatre and Lowry have announced that 20 years after the iconic movie, Disney’s HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL will have its first UK non-replica production at Lowry, Salford, opening 21 August 2026 and running until 13 September 2026. Tickets will go on general sale from 18 July 2025.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL has a book by David Simpatico with music adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle and will be co-directed by Hope Mill founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton.

Further creatives and casting to be announced.

The Lyric Theatre at Lowry will be completely transformed into an immersive basketball court, with on stage seating and an extended stage, bringing audiences into the world of East High.

Featuring classic songs such as: Breaking Free, We’re All In This Together, Get’cha Head in the Game, Stick to the Status Quo and many more.

Based on the hit Disney Channel Original movie, that inspired a generation, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL had its world premiere production at Stagedoor Manor Summer Theatre Camp in 2006. It then went to The Theatre of Stars in Atlanta, Georgia for its first professional staging before Disney Theatrical staged a national tour in 2007. The musical has enjoyed significant success in regional theatres around the world and had its London premiere at the Hammersmith Apollo Theatre in January 2008.

Producers and co-directors Joseph Houston and William Whelton said: “HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL is a show that is loved and adored across generations. From its first explosion into the world in the 2006 movie, there is no denying the impact that this phenomenon has had on people across the globe, including ourselves. It was our ambition to create a brand-new stage production of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL and bring together those generations old and new to experience the live spectacle, in a completely fresh and unique way. Having recently created A Christmas Carol and Nine at Lowry, this is the perfect space to be bringing this incredible show back to the stage and to Manchester.

Matthew Eames, Co-Head of Theatres (Contemporary & Commissioning) at Lowry said: “Following A Christmas Carol, we are delighted to be working again with Hope Mill Theatre. We all felt there was a real opportunity to build on the success of that show by working together more closely, identifying musical projects that we feel our collective audiences will be excited to experience on our Lyric Stage. HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL is the first of these. It’s a truly iconic show that launched the careers of some huge stars. We can’t wait for the East High Wildcats to come to Salford!”