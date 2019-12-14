Hope Mill Theatre In Manchester Launches 'First Curtain' Scheme To Help Fund Tickets For Young People

Tickets are now on sale for the UK theatrical premiere of the Broadway version of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, running at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester in Spring 2020.

Cinderella will be the first musical produced by A Factory of Creativity - the charity recently formed to take over the running of Hope Mill Theatre. Co-founders of Hope Mill Theatre Joseph Houston and William Whelton will direct and choreograph Cinderella, respectively.

The production will run at Hope Mill Theatre from Saturday 9th May to Saturday 6th June 2020 and then at Clonter Opera Theatre, Cheshire from Tuesday 9th to Sunday 14th June 2020.

To coincide with Cinderella tickets going on sale, Hope Mill Theatre is launching its new 'First Curtain' scheme. The scheme allows customers to purchase an additional ticket at checkout with the extra tickets purchased helping fund a first trip to the theatre for local young people. Hope Mill Theatre will be working with local primary schools and community groups within Greater Manchester to help welcome children of all ages to the show.

Joseph Houston, Artistic Director, said: "At Hope Mill Theatre we are passionate about making theatre accessible and instilling at a young age the magic, escapism and education which live theatre can offer - as well as nurturing theatregoers of the future.

"I recently visited a local primary school and spoke to many children who said that they loved acting and performing at school but had never actually seen a piece of live theatre - many families do not have spare funds to visit the theatre. We believe in the importance of young people feeling that arts are accessible and so wanted to help give some children the chance to have their first theatre experience in a smaller more intimate setting.

"Our 'First Curtain' scheme will allow us to work with schools within Greater Manchester as well as local community groups to fund trips to our production of Cinderella as well as running workshops."

Cinderella will be the first show staged at Hope Mill Theatre to have allocated seating - meaning early booking is advised.

Cinderella is the only musical written for the television by legendary duo Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II (South Pacific, Carousel, The Sound of Music). Originally broadcast live in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, the broadcast was watched by more than 100 million people, before subsequently being remade for TV again in 1965 and 1997 (starring Whitney Houston).

This new Broadway version with a Tony-nominated book by Douglas Carter Beane premiered in 2013 featuring several fresh characters and songs. The show features songs including "In My Own Little Corner", "Impossible", "Ten Minutes Ago" and "Stepsister's Lament."

This will be the first time a fully-staged version of the 2013 Broadway version of the show has been performed in the UK.

The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and her two stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle. In another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the world. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince can meet potential brides, Ella and Topher's different worlds come together. Expect the unexpected in this clever retelling of the beloved fairy tale.

Hope Mill Theatre will be holding open auditions in its search for the title role of Cinderella. The venue is committed to finding new and emerging talent across the regions and will be sharing details very soon of how to register interest in auditioning.

Ted Chapin, President of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, said: "I am thrilled that the modern Broadway version of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will be getting its U.K. theatrical premiere at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester. Yes, the tale is tried-and-true, and yes, Ella of the Cinders has inspired many an adaptation, but there is only one time that the great team of Rodgers and Hammerstein put her squarely in their focus - and it took many years after the U.S. television premiere to find a proper theatrical footing. When this version opened on Broadway in 2013, its tagline was "Glass slippers are so back." With a wink to the Cinderella traditions of the past - except pantos! - and a solid foot in a world where people take more control over their own lives, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella has already charmed new generations of musical theater enthusiasts."



Produced by A Factory of Creativity for Hope Mill Theatre, director Joseph Houston, associate director and choreographer William Whelton, set and costume design Elly Wdowski, orchestrations Jason Carr, projection design George Reeve, LX design Aaron Dootson and casting by Jane Deitch.

To book visit: www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk





