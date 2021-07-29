Hofesh Shechter Company Announces Tour Dates For DOUBLE MURDER and POLITICAL MOTHER UNPLUGGED

Double Murder is a thrilling new double bill by internationally celebrated choreographer Hofesh Shechter, presented as two distinctly contrasting pieces for our times - Clowns and The Fix. The production will open to press at Sadler's Wells on Wednesday 15 September prior to an international tour before returning to play at HOME in Manchester in June (dates tbc) with further UK dates to be announced.

With a sarcastic nod to our ever-growing indifference to violence, Clowns unleashes a whirlwind of choreographed anarchy, asking how far are we willing to go in the name of entertainment.

Shechter's new creation, The Fix, brings a tender, fragile energy to the stage. It offers a human, raw and compassionate moment where violence, tenderness and hope are all laid bare through Shechter's achingly beautiful, cinematic lens.

Performed by ten of his inimitable dancers and accompanied by the epic sounds of a Shechter-composed score, Double Murder will expose painful truths and delve into our deepest emotions.

Double Murder is produced by Hofesh Shechter Company. It is commissioned by Sadler's Wells, ThÃ©Ã¢tre de la Ville Paris, Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival, Les ThÃ©Ã¢tres de la Ville de Luxembourg. Co-commissioned by Shanghai International Dance Center Theater (SIDCT), Hong Kong - New Vision Arts Festival, National Performing Arts Center, by Taiwan R.O.C. - National Taichung Theater, Danse Danse MontrÃ©al, ScÃ¨ne Nationale d'Albi, Torinodanza Festival / Teatro Stabile di Torino - Teatro Nazionale, Marche Teatro / Inteatro Festival, OpÃ©ra de Dijon and HOME Manchester. Developed in part at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Double Murder is supported by the International Music and Art Foundation.

Clowns premiered on 29 April 2016 at Nederlands Dans Theater 1 in The Hague, The Netherlands.

2020 marked the 10th anniversary of the universally acclaimed classic Political Mother and to celebrate this iconic masterpiece, Hofesh Shechter Company remounted POLITICAL MOTHER UNPLUGGED, a potent new version performed by Shechter II, their renowned apprentice company.

Following a year of cancelled tour dates in 2020, Shechter II returns to embark on a European tour prior to playing dates in the UK from October through to November at Lighthouse Poole (Oct 5), HOME, Manchester (Oct 27-30), Battersea Arts Centre, London (Nov 3-5) and Dance East in Ipswich (Nov 25-27) with further dates to be announced. See current tour schedule further down.

Performed by Shechter II, who represent the very best of the next generation of contemporary dance talent - this live stage production will invoke the ferocity and spirit of the original in a new era and for a new generation of dancers, selected from the most inspiring young artists across the globe.

The dancers are Jared Brown (USA), Jack Butler (UK), Chien-Hann Chang (Taiwan), Evelyn Hart (UK), Charles Henrich (France), Evelien Jansen (Netherlands), Rosalia Panepinto (USA/Italy), Jill Goh Su-Jen (Singapore) and Niek Wagenaar (Netherlands).

POLITICAL MOTHER UNPLUGGED will draw you into a world of visceral emotion and intense sensations, driven by Shechter's contagious tribal movement and the dancers' extraordinary skill and honesty. Danced to a bespoke, new recording of Shechter's music and accompanied by a landscape of designed, digital animated projections, this will be a dance experience like no other.

Political Mother was recently reimagined as a short film, POLITICAL MOTHER:The Final Cut, shot entirely during lockdown at Battersea Arts Centre and performed by the same company of extraordinary young dancers.

POLITICAL MOTHER UNPLUGGED is produced by Hofesh Shechter Company and co-commissioned by ThÃ©Ã¢tre de la Ville Paris, HOME Manchester, dÃ¼sseldorf festival! with production support from Fondazione I Teatri Reggio Emilia and a production residency at DanceEast, Ipswich, Belfast, Salisbury and Southampton.

The original Political Mother premiered on 20 May 2010, at the Brighton Festival, UK.

Hofesh Shechter Company gratefully receives support towards the delivery of Shechter II, which includes project funding from The Foyle Foundation, The Harold Hyam Wingate Foundation and the International Music and Art Foundation, and core funding from EsmÃ©e Fairbairn Foundation and the Garfield Weston Foundation.

Double Murder Tour Dates

14 - 18 Sept Sadler's Wells Theatre, London

29 Sept - 1 Oct Torinodanza Festival, Turin Italy

5 - 15 Oct ThÃ©Ã¢tre ChÃ¢telet, Paris, France

22 - 23 Oct Le CarrÃ© Sainte Maxime , St Maxime, France

26 - 27 Oct International date tbc

11 Dec OpÃ©ra de Dijon, Dijon, France

15 - 16 Dec International date tbc

3 - 4 Mar 2022 ThÃ©Ã¢tre des Salins, Martigues, France

Political Mother Tour Dates

3 - 4 Sept Oriente Occcidente Festival, Rovereto, Italy

8 - 10 Sept DÃ¼sseldorf Festival!, DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany

20 - 21 Sept Espace 1789, St Ouen, France

24 - 25 Sept Points Communs, Cergy - Pontoise, France

2 Oct International date tbc

5 Oct Lighthouse, Poole, Dorset

8 - 9 Oct UK date tbc

12 Oct International date tbc

15 Oct MA ScÃ¨ne Nationale, MontbÃ©liard, France

27 - 30 Oct HOME, Manchester

3 - 5 Nov Battersea Arts Centre, London

10 - 11 Nov International date tbc

14 Nov Teatro Muncipale Valli, Reggio Emilia, Italy