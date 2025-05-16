Hersh Dagmarr to Present DAGMARR'S DIMANCHE at London’s Crazy Coqs

Flamboyant cabaret-singing vampire/spectre Hersh Dagmarr will bring Kabarett and Chanson to Crazy Coqs, with his show Dagmarr’s Dimanche, on Sunday 25 May at 7:30pm.



Together with his pianist and arranger Frau Karen Newby - and in the company of other chanteuses and vamps from Marlene and Piaf, to the Pet Shop Boys and Kylie - the otherworldly Dagmarr will transport his audience to a world of decadence, romance and glamour.



This month’s special guest star is performer and dancer Molly Beth Morossa, joining Hersh to bring her special brand of Weimar-esque alternative cabaret to the Crazy Coqs stage.



Hersh Dagmarr is a London-based native French singer/songwriter and a cabaret artist. His visceral inspiration from the grand German Weimar kabarett era mixed with his own background as a French Chanson singer evolved into a unique blend of expressionist and theatrical cabaret. His shows are all musical testimonies of his past experiences as he claims to be a ghost from yesteryear.



Karen Newby is an accomplished, versatile piano vocalist, with an ever-expanding repertoire covering all styles. Classically trained, she has a flawless piano technique which is equally at home playing jazz standards, show tunes and chart hits. Karen performs in the world's top venues, and her skills as an accompanist are as relevant for open mic sessions and ‘impromptu guest participation’ as they are for opera and classical recitals, auditions and ballet class.

