Harry Potter Illustrator Levi Pinfold Comes to the Albany

An exclusive opportunity to share the magical secrets of the award-winning illustrator behind these new House editions ahead of Harry Potter Book Night and hear how he has set his eye on bringing the characters, creatures and places for each Hogwarts House to life.

Levi is one of the latest illustrators of the Harry Potter House editions and an award-winning Australian artist/illustrator who is the recipient of, amongst a host of others, a Coventry Inspiration Book Award. This event will be just one of three in the UK.

Levi will be chatting about the inspiration, process and thoughts behind his art and revealing secrets hiding within the illustrations and the fascinating stories behind them in this special event ahead of Harry Potter Book Night - a magical opportunity for Harry Potter fans and anyone who loves books and art.

He will be doing a live chat with on stage drawing, Q&A session and a post-show meet and greet with the opportunity to purchase and get books signed.

Raised on a diet of Roald Dahl and Maurice Sendak, avid reader Levi Pinfold graduated from Falmouth University and quickly found himself on a pathway to children's publishing as he developed his instantly recognisable style. His use of detail and lyrical talent for storytelling alongside the stylised realism of his illustrations have proved a winning combination.

His love of music and occasional banjo playing inspired his debut picture book The Django based on the life of legendary Jazz musician Django Reinhardt and won him the BookTrust Best New Illustrator Award. His second standalone picture book Black Dog was awarded the prestigious Kate Greenaway Medal for excellence in children's book illustration. This was followed by Greenling which won the UKLA Picture Book Award.

Levi has recently turned his considerable talents to illustrating fiction for older readers, creating these pieces for the 20th Anniversary special editions of the Harry Potter series and working with author A. F. Harrold on The Song from Somewhere Else published by Bloomsbury which went on to win the Amnesty Honour at the 2018 CILIP Kate Greenaway Awards.

Tickets for this event are available from the theatre - £10 adult | £8 concession | £5 child. For further information about this and all other shows booking, see online at www.albanytheatre.co.uk, call the box office on 02476 99 89 64 or visit in person at the theatre on Albany Road.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You