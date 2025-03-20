HOURS Launches Creative Education Programme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the announcement of their rebrand last week, Hours introduced their education programmes in interdisciplinary performance making for institutions and companies looking to expand their knowledge and their educational offerings.

Currently Hours has partnerships and programmes being delivered with Royal Central School for Speech and Drama, Norwich University of The Arts, National Centre for Circus Arts and an 8 month course being delivered at Harrow Arts Centre.

There is a full gala showcase celebrating the launch of Hours open to the public via ticket request, on the 14th April at Underbelly Boulevard Soho in London at 7:15pm.

Daisy Minto, the Artistic Director of Hours said: “As a practising artist and artistic director I offer a unique practical skills perspective to the young creatives and undergraduates we work with, to support them in navigating the creative industries, and develop as artists. We share our creative practice from the initial inspirations right through to the nuts and bolts of marketing, producing and running a company in today's cultural landscape. Teaching our practice supports the next generation of makers who we want to collaborate with, so our education programmes are part of our long term strategy to develop more interdisciplinary makers to create more exciting boundary defying works into the future.”

The full range of workshops and education programmes for educational institutions are listed below and enquiries are available by the website:

Theatricality in Circus

Dramaturgy for Devised Performance

Press and Marketing Lectures and Training - As a producer and company

Marketing as an Artist

How to talk about your work before you've made it

Creation toolkit for devised work

Harrow Arts Centre's Young Creatives Programme:

Harrow Arts Centre's Young Creatives Programme funded by Learn Harrow is helping young creatives start their careers by teaching our practice of interdisciplinary theatre making.

The 8 month course grounds their development in cutting edge performance practice, practical arts administration and producing. Their showcase, which is open to the public, opens on the 3rd April at Harrow Arts Centre at 7:00pm.

Each young person is encouraged to define their own unique blend of creative practice, whilst the course creates an ensemble company capable of ideating and realising their own work.

Hours recognises that it is more difficult than ever to sustain creative communities needed for ensemble practice and have designed a course to equip young people with the skills and community to take on creative careers and to sustain their artistic practice.

Beth Baker, the Participation Programmer & Gallery Coordinator at Harrow Arts Centre said: “Daisy is a brilliant and dedicated tutor, whose passion for theatre-making is a ray of sunshine in the room every week. Hours' encouragement and commitment to the growth of our students has been a key element in the success of the Harrow Arts Centre participatory offering, and we are looking forward to working with Hours on future projects together!”

Workshops and sharing our practice with the next generation of makers at RCSSD, NCCA and Norwich University:

Hours are often invited to lead workshops at renowned cultural institutions where they share their unique approach to empower young artists to expand their definition of theatre and performance. These include Theatricality in Circus and Marketing as an Artist delivered at the National Centre for Circus Arts, Integrating your Creative and Producing Practice at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and Dramaturgy for Devised Performance at Norwich University of the Arts.

Previously, Daisy Minto has supported GCSE Drama teachers at Bedales School on their intensive creation weeks, bringing their experience in physical theatre practice into classrooms. Most recently Minto was invited to the Brit School to share her creative practice in a workshop, focusing on the specific role of an Artistic Director running an organisation.

Finally, using her background as a Marketing Manager for institutions including Stratford East, The Revel Puck Circus, Underbelly, Kings Head Theatre and Fane Productions, Hours is able to deliver and advise students on press and marketing which is folded into the educational offering.

Hours will open their workshop offer to the general public in the next year, offering professional standard teaching to the public.

