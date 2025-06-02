HEMLINES Is Coming To Etcetera Theatre Camden

The show will run from June 5 to June 7.
The Etcetera Theatre in Camden is set to host the UK debut of Hemlines, a new musical comedy that has garnered critical acclaim on the Australian tour circuit and recently at Prague Fringe. The show will run from June 5 to June 7.
Hemlines is a collaboration between Alicia Badger, Madison Chippendale, and Lana Filies, who devised and perform the piece, and director-composer Amelia Gilday. The production is produced by Moon Bureau and developed with support from Shopfront Arts Co-Op and the Step Up Program at KXT on Broadway. This devised work combines bold storytelling with infectious music, movement and humour.
The Etcetera Theatre, established in 1986 and located above The Oxford Arms pub, is known for hosting and supporting London's most thrilling new fringe theatre, comedy, cabaret, and musical acts. The venue has a reputation for providing a platform for emerging artists and has been a springboard for many successful productions.
Tickets for Hemlines are available through Citizen Ticket. With only three performances scheduled, tickets are expected to sell quickly. Attendees are encouraged to book in advance to secure their seats for this unique theatrical experience.
