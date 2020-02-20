HEALTH AND SAFETY Comes to The Epstein

The Epstein Theatre plays host to the world premiere of a new riotous comedy next week.

Playwright David Spicer's hilarious Health and Safety is being staged on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 February 2020 at the Hanover Street venue.

When the country's top Health and Safety officers gather for their Annual National Conference what could possibly go wrong? ... as it turns out, absolutely everything!

Disaster abounds in this hysterically rude and wonderfully un-politically correct comedy about the people on a mission to stop us climbing trees, playing conkers or putting our poodles in the microwave.

The award-winning Northern Comedy Theatre presents the premiere.

The company, which was founded by LIPA graduate Shaun Chambers (artistic director) and former Mischief Theatre company and production manager Tom Platt, stages comedy and farce at venues across Merseyside and Cheshire.

Previous productions include Noises Off! at the Epstein Theatre, The History Boys at The Studio in Widnes, and Abigail's Party, Dead Funny and David Spicer's Stop! ...The Play at the Citadel St Helens.

Writer David Spicer's previous stage work also includes Raising Martha, Long Live the Mad Parade and Superheroes. He was a sketch writer for Armstrong and Miller and has a long list of radio credits.

David Spicer said: 'I am thrilled that my latest play is being premiered in the great city of Liverpool. We have had so much fun bringing it to the stage and can't wait for people to see it. I am sure they will have a fun night with us and it's not often you get the chance to see a world premiere and to say... I was there!'

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411 or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm, Monday - Saturday.





