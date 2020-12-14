Guildford Fringe Theatre Company Reschedules BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company has been forced to reschedule its family pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, at The Borough Hall, Godalming, to the revised dates of 19 to 31 December 2020 (originally due to run 12 to 26 December 2020).

Producer Nick Wyschna said: "Unfortunately one of our company members came in to contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. In order to adhere to the rules and to keep everybody safe, we immediately went into isolation, and that's where we all are now. Obviously, this is not ideal for anybody, but we are determined not to give up. Our sets, costumes, lights and sound have been fitted up and all of our production costs have now been spent. We really need this show to go ahead. We are grateful that we are able to extend our run to 31 December to cover the cancelled week. Our first priority has always been the safety of our cast and our audience, but our second priority is to bring Christmas pantomime magic to Godalming and that is what we're going to do. I would like to thank the company, the venue and our audience for their ongoing support during these tricky times, I can't wait to get our wonderful show opened!"

All shows between 12 December and the 11am and 1pm performance on 19 December have been cancelled. Ticket holders for those shows have been emailed (contact Nick at info@GuildfordFringe.com with any queries). The pantomime now runs from 19 December (4pm performance) until 31 December, and there is ticket availability for the new shows. For full details, visit www.GodalmingPanto.com.

The venue will operate at a greatly reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. Face coverings will be mandatory. Group bookings will allow a maximum of 6 people to sit together (no mixing of households within bubbles). The show's duration will be approx. 1 hour 15 minutes with no interval. For full details of health and safety measures, visit www.GodalmingPanto.com.

The full pantomime cast includes Maria Coyne (Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Singin' in the Rain) as Beauty with Philip Day (Oliver!, The Mousetrap) as Dame Dominique Derrière, Lily de-la-Haye (CATS, The Phantom of the Opera) as Sybil, Paul Kemble (School of Rock, Top Hat, The Sound of Music) as Monsieur Bertrand, Ben Redfern (Mary Poppins, Billy Elliot, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Potty Pascal and Jordan Wheatstone (The Little Princess, Disney's Broadway Hits) as the Beast, with Arran Bell and Charlotte Wyschna, who have numerous professional credits, as the ensemble.

Directed by Jo Kirkland, choreographed by Charlotte Wyschna and produced by Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Wyschna for Guildford Fringe, this professional production features spectacular song and dance routines, colourful costumes and lots of fun for the whole family.

The magical "tale as old as time" of Beauty and the Beast tells the story of an arrogant Prince who is turned into a beast as punishment for his vanity. He has only one chance to lift the curse: to find true love before the final petal falls...

To book for Beauty and the Beast, visit www.GodalmingPanto.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101. There is disabled access throughout the venue. The relaxed performance has been moved to 27 December at 4pm. This show will be specifically adapted for those on the autism spectrum, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets for this performance have been reduced to £15 and can purchased by calling the Box Office only.