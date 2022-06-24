Guildford Fringe Festival and New Cabaret Venue The Fallen Angel Open in Guildford This Weekend

The producers of Guildford Fringe Festival, Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Wyschna, are celebrating the opening weekend of this year's Festival, with Gag House Comedy Superstars kicking off the jampacked three-week festival of fun, drama and laughter on 24 June. There is double the excitement in store, with the launch of The Fallen Angel - their new year-round cabaret and theatre venue - on 25 June.

The Fallen Angel cabaret bar (https://fallenangelbar.com), based inside the stunning Grade II listed historic Angel Hotel on Guildford's High Street, will offer drag, burlesque, comedy and theatre performances as well as the best cocktails in town. The staff are all performers so expect some surprises! The bar will run full-time throughout the year and will play host to many of this year's Festival shows.

Guildford Fringe Festival (GuildfordFringeFestival.com), Guildford's largest independent multi-arts festival, is an open-access celebration featuring theatre, comedy, poetry, music, visual arts, family-friendly shows, talks and free events, with a packed programme of more than 100 events. The average ticket price is around £9. The ten Festival venues range from Clandon Wood Nature Reserve and Guildford High Street to Holy Trinity Church and The Star Inn. Visit GuildfordFringeFestival.com for the full line-up and to book tickets, or book tickets on 01483 361101. During the Festival, the Fringe Team will be at The Star Inn, Quarry Street, 7 days a week, from 6-7pm, where they will run a Box Office for all Festival events and be happy to have a chat.

The 2022 Festival programme is as follows (Free Fringe events are marked with a *):

Comedy: Gag House Comedy Superstars (Laura Lexx, Flo and Joan, Tom Lucy, Dave Fulton), 2 Mouthed Men (Daniel Stanger-Cornwell, James Hawley), Michael Akadiri, Kyle D Evans*, Strangers & Exiles, Sasha Ellen, Robyn Perkins, Nathan Cassidy, Stokes & Summers, Jack Campbell, Russell Arathoon, Alex Hylton, Joe Wells, Alex Lacey, Rob Kemp, Scott McPherson, Jack Barry, Alistair Barrie, Simon Brodkin, Will Preston, Bright Club, Eryn Tett, Katie Pritchard, Nick Hall, The Improlectuals, Sounds Proper Comedy, James Dowdeswell, Juliette Burton, Pauly F Taylor, Jack Hester, Juliet Meyers, Ali Woods, Dane Baptiste, Glenn Moore, Cerys Bradley, Tom Mayhew, Richard Stott, Martian Geeses, No Mad Actors, Alice Fraser, Lew Fitz.

Theatre: Pinocchio Gets Wood - the Summer Adult Panto (Guildford Fringe Theatre Company), The Magic Hatters Walking Tour (Kelly Robinson and Steve McShane), Grimm's Sweary Tales (PuppeTails), Ode to Joyce (Apollo Theatre Company), Sex is Another Language - the life, lusts and loves of Elizabeth Taylor (Creaction), A Double Bill from PPA (Performance Preparation Academy), Second Summer of Love (Pants on Fire), Much Ado About Nothing (Immersion Theatre), The Minotaur (All Greek To me).

Live Music: Surrey Fringe Singers*, Opera on the Balcony*, Gary Jerry: The Piano Man*, Café de Swing, Rock Choir LIVE, Anthony Fort's Guildford Songbook, Sing-A-Longa Pub Quiz, Mister Meredith, Rob Johnston.

Cabaret: Burley Bottomless Brunch, Tickled Pink, Griffin & Jones, Laurie Black, Amber Topaz, Drag Bottomless Brunch, The Lock-in Cabaret.

Other events: poet Robert Garnham, Tanieth Kerr, Guildford Arts Summer Exhibition*, writing workshop with Paul Kerensa, Movie & A Meal series - Moulin Rouge!, Belfast, Minamata.