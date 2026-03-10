Voila! Theatre Festival 2026 Opens Applications For Artists

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Voila! Theatre Festival has announced that applications for this year's festival are open. Companies making genre-defying, panlingual, border-busting theatre are invited to apply to bring their work to Voila! Theatre Festival, which will run from 2-22 November.

With participating venues offering a variety of spaces and layouts ranging from 50-220 seats, Voila! Theatre Festival is a place for artists to create, to connect, and to celebrate collaboration. The festival supports individuals and companies to make a daring leap: presenting a new piece of work, touring to a new audience, or translating a play into a new language. Previous programmes have included cross-cultural mash-ups, adaptations, bilingual comedies, devised theatre, solo performance, puppetry, clowning, circus, dance, music, stand-up, and more.

Festival Directors Fae Fichtner & Katharina Reinthaller say: “We are excited to embark on another panlingual theatre adventure bringing together artists and audiences across the capital. We’re proud to have seen so many Voila! shows successfully grow and tour the world and can’t wait to be the launchpad for many more.”

Elsa Couvreur, who previously brought her show The Sensemaker to Voila!, says, “Participating in Voila! gave me the opportunity to explore new ways of expressing myself creatively. The Festival hosted the premiere of what has now become my signature show, ‘The Sensemaker’. This solo show has now been performed over 100 times in six different languages and has won 14 international awards so far. Voila! is where it all began.”