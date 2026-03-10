DEEP AZURE by Chadwick Boseman Extends at Shakespeare's Globe

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced that Deep Azure has been extended by 2 weeks and will now run until 2 May 2026 in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Deep Azure is written by late Academy Award-nominated actor and writer Chadwick Boseman and directed by award-winning theatre maker Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, New Diorama/Royal Court/Apollo) in his Globe directorial debut.

This powerful story of love, grief and justice is inspired by the true events of university student Prince Jones, influenced by the poetry of Shakespeare and powered by the pulse of Hip-Hop Theatre.

Director Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu says: “I am so thrilled! The responses to this production so far have been so engaging and powerful. Deep Azure’s audiences have been vocal and immersed in our story and I am so excited to continue doing that for a little longer.”

Globe Artistic Director Michelle Terry says: “Art makes it bearable to ask some of the hardest questions and face some of the most painful issues. This play, this production, this company, and this moment have alchemised to make a profound and necessary work of art. I am so pleased and so proud that more people have the chance to experience it. It’s really important.”

The cast of Deep Azure comprises Ryn Alleyne as Ensemble/Cover, Maxwell Chartey as Ensemble/Cover, Elijah Cook as Tone, Jayden Elijah as Deep, Aminita Francis as SK Good, Selina Jones as Azure, Justice Ritchie as Roshad, and Imani Yahshua as SK Evil. They are joined by Aaron Alexander as Singer / Ensemble, Nadine Rose Johnson as Beatboxer / Ensemble, Khai Shaw as Beatboxer / Ensemble, and Khalil Madovi as Singer / Ensemble.