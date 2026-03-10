Mink Stole and Peaches Christ Will Bring IDOL WORSHIP to the UK

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

IDOL WORSHIP is an intimate, revelatory, and heartfelt cabaret show starring living legend and cult film icon Mink Stole (Hairspray, Serial Mom, Cry Baby, Female Trouble) alongside San Francisco’s own drag impresario, actor and filmmaker Peaches Christ (All About Evil, The Diary of A Teenage Girl, The Roast of Peaches Christ).

Mink and Peaches have been close friends for over two decades and they would like audiences across the UK to join them for an evening of storytelling, film clips and live song in a wildly entertaining and uncensored exposé that is as hilarious as it is revealing.

This special U.K. tour marks the first and only overseas run of their acclaimed show IDOL WORSHIP, a deeply personal and gloriously unfiltered celebration of cult cinema, drag history, outsider art, and enduring friendship. Expect film clips, live musical numbers, and behind-the-scenes tales from a true icon of underground cinema.

Mink Stole said: “I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Idol Worship to the UK with Peaches Christ! I have loved Peaches since the first time she invited me to be worshipped at her Midnight Mass in San Francisco 25 years ago. This show celebrates the evolution of our friendship from fan/idol to friend/collaborator to Family! I can't wait to bring this Very Last Tour of Idol Worship to all of our friends and fans in the UK, and to meet as many of you as I can!”

Peaches Christ said: “After 25 years of Idol Worship in all its wild, heartfelt, unhinged incarnations… Mink and I are finally taking it OVERSEAS. And yes, this is the big one. We’ve decided that 2026 will be the final year we perform Idol Worship together. That’s right. We are officially retiring the show. If you’ve ever meant to see it, this is your moment. Even more thrilling? These dates mark Mink’s performance debut in every single one of these cities. I could not be more excited to share her with you.”

Legend meets legend in IDOL WORSHIP, the acclaimed onstage conversation and performance event as in one unforgettable night, the queens of underground cinema and counterculture unite to celebrate Mink’s legacy: her career, scandal, glamour, and divine weirdness, from her early days with John Waters and the Dreamlanders to her decades of scene-stealing film, stage, and music work.

But this evening is more than a tribute to Mink: it’s also a heartfelt, hilarious look at two decades of friendship and artistic collaboration between Mink and Peaches. Hosted and wickedly guided by Peaches Christ, IDOL WORSHIP is part interview, part concert, and part love letter to one of the most important queer figures in cult cinema history and to the bond that has shaped both performers’ creative lives.

Expect outrageous stories, revelations, film clips, and rare archival moments — a must-attend for fans of John Waters, counterculture cinema, drag, filth, glamour, and unrepentant camp. Plus, the show will feature opening act performances by some of the UK finest drag performers.

Whether you’re a fan of Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, Divine, cult movies or the world of alternative drag, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event that UK audiences absolutely cannot miss.

The tour will begin at the BFI in London on 10th April and stop at Home Manchester Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle , Cameo Cinema in Edinburgh and the Irish Film Institute Dublin before heading to Boom Chicago in Amsterdam on April 21st for the final show in Europe.

VIP TICKETS are available which include priority seating and a post-show meet & greet with Mink Stole & Peaches Christ with photo opportunity.

Tour Dates

LONDON, UK

BFI Southbank

April 10th, 2026

Special Guest: Baby Lame

Ticket Link

MANCHESTER, UK

HOME mcr

April 11th, 2026

Special Guest: Liquorice Black

Ticket Link

NEWCASTLE, UK

Tyneside Cinema

April 14th, 2026

Special Guest: Gladys Duffy

Ticket Link

EDINBURGH, UK

The Cameo

April 16th, 2026

Special Guest: Devine Tension

Ticket Link

DUBLIN, IR

Irish Film Institute

April 18th, 2026

Special Guest: Davina Devine

Ticket Link

AMSTERDAM, NE

Boom Chicago

April 21st, 2026

Special Guest: Tabitha

Ticket Link