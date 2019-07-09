Griff Rhys Jones Tour 'All Over The Place' Comes To Wyvern Theatre In Swindon

Griff Rhys Jones is off again with his brand-new full-length stand-up show All Over The Place around the UK this autumn.

Anyone who caught the sell-out success of his previous one-man entertainments Jones and Smith and Where Was I? will know to expect more hilarious rambling. One half of Smith & Jones, one quarter of Not the Nine O'Clock News and one third of Three Men In a Boat will be presenting another evening of hilarious true stories, riffs, observations and details of his recent medical procedures.

It will be packed with wicked insights into the pains of celebrity, his experiences of travel, the vicissitudes of elderly parenthood and encounters with the great, the good - even the Royals.

Griff is all over the place this year. Make sure not to miss him.

Aside from comedy, Griff's multi award-winning career (Including Emmys and Baftas) has seen him presenting, acting and writing. He scaled some of the UK's highest peaks and ratings for his BBC series Mountains and its follow up Rivers with Griff Rhys Jones. He has presented travel documentaries including A Great Welsh Adventure, Slow Train Through Africa, and Griff's Great Britain. Griff starred in many series of Three Men in a Boat on BBC Two alongside old friends Rory McGrath and Dara O'Briain. He presented It'll Be Alright on the Night from 2008 to 2017. As an actor he has appeared in television shows like Mine All Mine and Agatha Christie's Marple on ITV. And most recently he starred in Murder on the Blackpool Express and the yet be released film Future TX. He has just returned from making ten one-hour documentaries on Australia and New Zealand for Essential and ABC Griff's Great Australian and Kiwi Road Trips. which will be shown in due course on ITV. (His sky-diving and bungee jumping experiences will no doubt feature in the show.)

As well as being a well-known television star Griff has also left his mark on the stage, starring as Toad in The Wind in the Willows. He was Scrooge in LMTO's A Christmas Carol last year and Fagin in Oliver! at Drury Lane. He co-starred with Lee Mack in a hit West End hit version of Moliere's The Miser in 2017. He has won two Olivier Awards for Best Comedy Performance for Charley's Aunt and An Absolute Turkey. And been nominated twice more.

Website: http://www.griff-rhysjones.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You