Grand Theatre Officially Launches THE HISTORY BOYS

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has officially launched the brand new in-house production of Alan Bennett's THE HISTORY BOYS from 7 - 22 February 2020.

The launch was held at the Mount Hotel Country Manor in Tettenhall which saw the stars turn out for the event after two days of filming for the production at a local school.

Thorns Collegiate Academy in Brierley Hill hosted the cast for two days as filming took place in various locations throughout the school. The filmed sections will form part of the production's scenic design.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has involved the local community in all its recent in-house productions. The Grand's aim is to positively affect as many people through theatre. Together with Thorns, 30 students were given the opportunity to appear in the filmed sections of the show, giving them a taste of a professional film set and working with a film crew, director Jack Ryder and a professional cast of actors.

The full cast for THE HISTORY BOYS features Ian Redford will play Hector, Jeffrey Holland as Headmaster, Victoria Carling as Mrs Lintott and Lee Comley as Irwin.

The cast is completed by Thomas Grant as Posner, Jordan Scowen as Dakin, Frazer Hadfield as Scripps, Joe Wiltshire Smith as Rudge, James Schofield as Lockwood, Arun Bassi as Akthar, Dominic Treacy as Timms and Adonis Jenieco as Crowther.

Ian Redford is known for his TV roles including Keith Appleyard in Coronation Street and Ken Raynor in BBC's EastEnders. He has an extensive stage career. Jeffrey Holland played Danny in the Grand Theatre's 2017 production of Brassed Off and later this year will star in the theatre's upcoming pantomime Dick Whittington as Alderman Fitzwarren. Victoria Carling is known for her role as Mrs Goodman in The 4 O'clock Club for BBC. Her many TV appearances include Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders and her stage credits include Dancing At Lughnasa, Noises Off and Romeo & Juliet. Lee Comley was recently seen in Years And Years for BBC/HBO and can currently be seen presenting for ITV News Central across the Midlands.

Chief Executive & Artistic Director of the Grand Theatre, Adrian Jackson said; "I am very thankful to Thorns Academy, not only for allowing us to use their wonderful building but for welcoming us so accommodatingly. The History Boys will include the filmed sections from the school as part of an innovative design giving the production both warmth and sentiment for a modern day audience."

Headteacher at Thorns Collegiate Academy, Manny Kelay said; "This play is about the power of education to change lives. The Academy believes in education through experiences and learning from the real world. It was a real privilege to give some of our young people such a valuable insight into the world of theatre, and to see where their studies could take them in future. The Academy looks forward to developing future work with the Grand Theatre to benefit our students and community."

Tickets for THE HISTORY BOYS from 7 - 22 February are on sale now online at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or in person at the Box Office.





