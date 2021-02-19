Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Graduates at Cadogan Hall Concert Announces Cast and On Sale Today

The event is hosted by West End performers Grace Mouat, Luke Bayer and Courtney Bowman.

Feb. 19, 2021  

40 musical theatre and drama graduates will take part in a series of three charity concerts streamed from London's Cadogan Hall, hosted by West End performers Grace Mouat, Luke Bayer and Courtney Bowman.

Watch along streams 26-28 March 2021
Then available on demand 28 March - 4 April.

To support performing arts graduates who have had their careers halted before they've even begun, 40 young professionals are being given the opportunity to showcase their talents in three nights of online musical theatre concerts, with all profits going to Acting for Others. The evenings will be hosted by Courtney Bowman (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, SIX), Grace Mouat (& Juliet, SIX) and Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Fiver).

The full concert cast is: Abel Law, Alice Croft, Amelia Atherton, Aoife O'Dea, Ayesha Patel, Ben Joyce, Beth Mabin, Bibi Jay, Cassie McCluskey, Charlotte Hannah Jones, Curtis Patrick, Darcy Finden, David Mairs-McKenzie, Dean Makowski-Clayton, Fallon Mondlane, Faye Wheeler, Gabe Hampton-Saint, George Maddison, Georgia Lennon, Harriet Waters, Henry Shine, India Chadwick, Jay Worley, Jennifer Adab, Jo Stephenson, Joely Colleen Emms, Karen Wilkinson, Kingsley Morton, Kyle Birch, Lewis Snell, Mark Lockhart, Markus Sodergren, Megan Cerys-Holland, Millie Cranston, Nardia Ruth. Nathan Shaw, Niels Bouwmeester, Olivia Lallo and Sam Rippon. With musical direction from Sam Young.

Ameena Hamid said "With over 200 applicants, we were blown away by the talent of 2020 and 2021 graduates and are so pleased to announce the 40 performers taking part in Graduates at Cadogan Hall. We are also delighted to announce Sam Young as MD for the events, a real talent we are looking forward to seeing big things from in the future, and fabulous West End performers Grace, Luke and Courtney hosting the show. Thanks to our partnership with the Rayvox Reignite Fund, all the applicants will get an SOVT Straw to develop and maintain their vocal health."

Tickets from £15 (with the option of adding more charitable donation to Acting for Others) https://encore-theatre.co.uk/product/graduates-at-cadogan-hall-series-1/


