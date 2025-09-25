Grace Petrie Brings THIS IS NO TIME TO PANIC! to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Like protest songs? Neither does Grace Petrie – and she's been singing them for 15 politically disastrous years. No longer able to meet the deadened eyes or desperate hopes of leftwing audiences, she reckons there's no better time for a feel-good show!

Long respected as the British folk scene's funniest lesbian, Grace's 2022 stand-up debut Butch Ado About Nothing garnered critical acclaim and sold-out venues across the UK. This Is No Time To Panic! – at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 24 October – sees her combine music and comedy for the first time. She knows folk songs can't save the world, and neither can stand-up. But both at the same time?? Read it and weep, Putin!

Grace Petrie: This Is No Time To Panic! can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Friday 24 October. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.