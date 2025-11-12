Glyndebourne To Introduce New Technical And Production Apprenticeship Programme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Glyndebourne will launch a new apprenticeship programme aimed at supporting the next generation of technical and production professionals across the performing arts. The initiative will offer participants the opportunity to earn while they learn at the Sussex opera house, which employs more than 150 staff out of season and over 500 during its annual Festival. The programme is intended to expand entry routes into the sector and create a more accessible workforce pipeline.

The new scheme will offer an alternative to university training by combining paid, practical experience with structured academic study delivered by an accredited provider. Apprentices will work within Glyndebourne’s production departments while completing coursework one day per week, with all final assessments conducted by external evaluators at Glyndebourne to ensure graduates meet professional standards. The initiative will be introduced under Technical & Production Director Sam Garner-Gibbons, who previously developed apprenticeship pathways at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Garner-Gibbons said, “Our aim is to open the doors to a broader range of talented individuals who might not otherwise have a pathway into our industry. Apprenticeships allow people to learn directly from experienced professionals while contributing to real productions, which is an incredibly powerful way to build both skill and confidence. Glyndebourne has always been a place of innovation and excellence, and this programme will ensure we continue to nurture and invest in the next generation of theatre makers both for us and for the wider sector.”

The programme will employ apprentices on fixed-term contracts aligned with their training schedule. Participants will work with Glyndebourne’s creative and production teams while developing industry-specific skills through a combination of practical experience and formal instruction.

Four apprenticeship roles have been identified to align with the organisation’s long-term workforce needs. These include training in technical theatre, wigs and makeup, production management, and audio-visual support, the latter of which will begin accepting applications in 2026. Training will be delivered in partnership with Chichester College Group, which provides apprenticeship support to organisations including the Royal Shakespeare Company, Chichester Festival Theatre, and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres. Apprentices in wigs, hair, and makeup will complete college sessions at Northbrook College in West Sussex.

For Glyndebourne, the programme is intended to sustain technical and craft skills for future generations while broadening access to careers in the arts sector.