Gill Hicks Comes to Wilton’s Music Hall

In commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of the London terrorist bombings, survivor Dr. Gill Hicks AM MBE hon FRSA will perform her Adelaide Fringe Award-winning show Still Alive (and Kicking), a celebration of life and positivity in the wake of life changing events.

A powerful account of our shared humanity, the show offers a life-affirming narrative of Gill’s experience of 7th July 2005 and the rebuilding of her life since then, punctuated by soaring renditions of jazz favourites. First seen at Adelaide Fringe in 2021, and revived to great acclaim since then in Australia, James Seabright is producing the show’s UK premiere as a one-night-only special event at the beautiful Wilton’s Music Hall.

"Stepping back onto the stage, singing with every fibre of my being, It feels like I am reclaiming the pieces of myself lost in the bombings. In many ways I’m coming home, where every note resonates with the weight of our shared story. As I look into the faces of my rescuers and those left behind, I know this performance will be a raw outpouring of emotion—a tribute to love, loss, and the indomitable spirit that connects us all."

Gill Hicks is a powerful, life-affirming, and memorable speaker and performer whose life symbolises transformative possibilities. Despite enduring permanent injury and losing both legs in the 2005 London terrorist bombings, she vowed to "Do More than Survive" and devote her efforts to communicate the wonder and awe of the human spirit and our immense ability to transform through sudden unwanted change. Through her groundbreaking work, The Fragile Project, Gill explores a position that transcends traditional concepts of resilience, encouraging a fundamental shift in how we approach change. Rather than merely surviving adversity, she advocates for becoming agile within a fragile existence – accepting change as an omnipresent part of life's journey. Awarded and recognised with doctorates from London Metropolitan, Kingston, and the University of South Australia, an MBE and AM, Gill brings her experience from a respected and expansive UK career within design and the arts to champion critical thinking, particularly within the areas of violent extremism. Gill’s journey is also explored in her memoir One Unknown, published by Pan Macmillan and available on the Kindle Store.

This London performance of Still Alive (and Kicking) is generously supported by Adelaide Fringe.

