Giles Terera's Song Cycle BLACK MATTER Now Available On BroadwayHD

Olivier Award winning star of the West End production of Hamilton Giles Terera brings his exciting song cycle to audiences around the world, streaming on demand on BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theatre.

During lockdown in Summer 2021, Terera watched London life in its new and quiet form and wrote 12 songs, capturing what he felt and saw unfold around him. Simple and soulful, Black Matter sees Terera alone on the stage, accompanying his own singing on either piano or guitar. His songs tell of protest, joy, anger and love.

Terera comments, I live in Soho, London. I was there throughout last summer. I saw Soho shift from deserted tranquillity, where the only sounds were birds and church bells to the noise and heat of demands for social justice and civil unrest. I saw couples and families sneaking bike rides and I saw violence - protests and peacemakers, homelessness and empty properties. People helping each other and people hurting each other. I saw confusion and hope and strength.

I found myself taking my guitar and writing about what I was seeing and feeling and thinking.

I ended up writing a collection of songs and my aim was to respond immediately to what I was experiencing. I wanted to answer the question: how do we communicate in this atmosphere? How do we find love and balance and strength?

Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn of Ginger Quiff Media, acting as Executive Producers on the project, comment, We are so excited to be able to share this important piece of theatrical creativity on such an extensive platform. This is a great opportunity for Giles' thought-provoking and inspiring work to be shared with the world.

Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, co-founders of BroadwayHD said, Giles Terera has a gift for storytelling through music and "Black Matter" is an extremely powerful and highly relevant performance piece for our time. We know that our audiences will not only enjoy it, but also be touched by its profoundness.

Black Matter is produced by Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media and Timebomb Pictures.