Gilded Balloon Reveals 40th Anniversary Lineup

Gilded Balloon has unveiled a line-up of comedy stars to take part in a special ‘40 Years of Fringe’ in conversation series, to celebrate the venue’s 40th anniversary. Alana Jackson, Bill Bailey, Doon Mackichan, Fred MacAulay, Kim Blythe, Paul Black, Mhairi Black, Rosco McClelland and more will take part in the shows as the family-run venue marks four decades at the world’s biggest arts festival.

The shows will take place at Gilded Balloon at the National Museum of Scotland, for conversations featuring some of comedy’s rising stars, legendary comics and broadcasters.

Performance Dates

8th and 9th August: Kaye Adams interviews Jenny Eclair

14th - 16th August: Kieran Hodgson interviews Doon Mackichan

22nd August: Michelle McManus interviews Alana Jackson, Mhairi Black and Rosco McClelland

23rd August: Michelle McManus interviews Fred MacAulay, Kim Blythe and Paul Black

25th August: Mhairi Black interviews Bill Bailey on the final day of the festival

First up, broadcaster and journalist Kaye Adams will interview one of the UK’s most iconic comedians, Jenny Eclair. A novelist and actress, Jenny will reflect on her incredible career so far, from being the first ever woman to win the coveted Perrier Award at the Fringe in 1995, to becoming one of the most notable names in comedy and a critically acclaimed author.

It’s a Two Doors Down reunion as actor and comedian Kieran Hodgson interviews co-star Doon Mackichan for a trip down memory lane as Doon reflects on an Emmy and BAFTA award winning career from Smack the Pony to Plebs, Toast of London and her fan-favourite role of Cathy in Two Doors Down. Doon will also reunite with Fiona Allen and Sally Phillips for four special shows, as part of Gilded Balloon’s 40th anniversary Fringe programme, for Smack the Pony: Back in the Saddle.

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Michelle McManus will host two ‘40 Years of Fringe’ shows, one where Glaswegian comics Alana Jackson and Rosco McClelland join forces with Mhairi Black to discuss making it in the UK’s comedy industry. Ex-MP Mhairi Black will perform at her second Fringe this year, whilst Alana Jackson makes her solo debut after winning So You Think You’re Funny? in 2024. The West Coasters chat will be rounded off with Rosco, who earlier this year won Glasgow International Comedy Festival’s Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, chosen by the Big Yin himself.

Michelle McManus will also host a conversation between Kim Blythe, Fred MacAulay and Paul Black as the trio of Scottish comics discuss the different ways they got into the comedy industry - from Fred’s 30-year career to Kim and Paul’s social media rise and everything in between.

On the final day of the Festival, Fringe fans can enjoy one of comedy’s most distinctive voices as Bill Bailey is interviewed by Mhairi Black. A comedian, actor and musician, Bill Bailey will reflect on his extraordinary career so far, from his beloved role as Manny in Black Books, his Strictly Come Dancing win and his many appearances at the Fringe throughout the years. Mhairi Black will also return to Gilded Balloon this Fringe, for a new Work-in-Progress show following her sold out debut last year with ‘Politics Isn’t For Me’.

Karen and Katy Koren, Artistic Directors of Gilded Balloon said, “We’re thrilled to present this eclectic mix of comedy icons and rising stars for a special one-off series of ‘40 Years of Fringe’ in conversations this year. From comedians like Bill Bailey and Jenny Eclair who have been part of Gilded Balloon’s long history, to new stars on the scene like Alana Jackson and Kim Blythe, these shows will present the very best of the UK’s comedy industry for behind-the-scenes chats and some hilarious trips down memory lane. It’s the perfect way to celebrate our 40th anniversary with old friends and new!”

Renowned as the Fringe’s original home of comedy, Gilded Balloon was founded in 1986 by Karen Koren, meaning this summer the female and family run business will celebrate 40 years at the world’s biggest arts festival. The venue has played host to acts from Bill Bailey to Hannah Gadsby, Peter Kay, Tim Minchin, Maisie Adam, Jo Brand and many more, evolving from a one studio theatre with seven shows a day, to its current 18 venues in three hubs, and 197 shows.

Acts from across four decades of Gilded Balloon programming will descend on Edinburgh this August to mark the anniversary, as mainstays of the comedy scene return to join the very best rising talent including: Aunt Hilda ie Caroline Rhea heads over from Canada, Rosie O’Donnell’s first ever Edinburgh Fringe show, a sold out Smack the Pony reunion, The Chief himself Jack Docherty, Dead Ringers star Lewis MacLeod, comedians Nate Kitch, Hannah Campbell and Michael Welch, a comeback for Gilded Balloon’s hit 90s show Women in Comedy and a host of musicals including ‘Jackie!!!’, ‘Vagabond Skies: The Van Gogh Musical’ and ‘Midnight at the Palace’.

Gilded Balloon’s 40th anniversary Fringe programme will see a mix of comedy, theatre, kids shows, music and more operate across a pink-tastic Patter House (3 Chambers Street), the National Museum of Scotland (Lothian Street) and Appleton Tower (11 Crichton Street) at the centre of the capital’s Fringe buzz.

Gilded Balloon’s famous ‘Pals in Pink’ staff will welcome audiences from around the world as all three venues are transformed into fabulously pink homes of creativity, art and wall-to-wall comedy for the month of August. From international comedians, rising stars, groundbreaking theatre, spellbinding magic shows and wild and wonderful kids shows, Gilded Balloon’s 2025 venues have something for everyone.

