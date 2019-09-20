GHOST STORIES Will Embark on a UK Tour

After exhilarating audiences across the globe with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's production of Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson's supernatural sensation Ghost Stories begins it's first ever regional tour in early 2020 on completion of its West End run this autumn at The Ambassadors Theatre, London, which transferred following a smash-hit, extended run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. More spine-tingling and terrifying than ever, the Olivier Award-nominated show opens at The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham on the 7th January 2020.

The tour then continues to Bath,Theatre Royal; Nottingham, Theatre Royal; Woking, New Victoria Theatre; Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre; Brighton, Theatre Royal; The Lowry, Salford; Cardiff, New Theatre; The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury; York, Grand Opera House; Richmond Theatre; Liverpool Playhouse, Glasgow, Theatre Royal; King's Theatre, Edinburgh, Nuffield Southampton Theatres City and the Sheffield Lyceum.

Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.

There's something dark lurking in the theatre. Enter a nightmarish world, full of thrilling twists and turns, where all your deepest fears and most disturbing thoughts are imagined live on stage. A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is the ultimate twisted love-letter to horror, a supernatural edge-of-your-seat theatrical experience like no other.

Casting to be announced.

Andy Nyman is an award-winning actor, director and writer who has earned acclaim from both critics and audiences for his work in theatre, film and television. On stage Andy is currently playing the iconic role of Tevye in Trevor Nunn's revival of Fiddler on the Roof. It is playing at the Playhouse Theatre until November 2nd. Andy was also seen in Martin McDonagh's Hangmen (Wyndham's Theatre), Stephen Sondheim's Assassins (Menier Chocolate Factory) and Abigail's Party (also Wyndham's Theatre). Other theatre work includes the original production of Ghost Stories (Lyric/Duke of York's Theatre) which has recently been made into a major motion picture, also written, starred and directed by Andy & Jeremy Dyson. Other film credits include The Commuter, Death at a Funeral and Kick-Ass 2. His upcoming films include playing opposite The Rock & Emily Blunt in Disney's Jungle Cruise plus starring opposite Renee Zellweger in Judy. TV he is best known for Peaky Blinders, Campus & Dead Set, and has recently appeared in BBC 1's Wanderlust.

Jeremy Dyson is a screenwriter, stage-writer and author, best known as a member of comedy group The League of Gentlemen. With Andy Nyman he co-wrote and co-directed the stage and film versions of Ghost Stories. In addition he co-created and co-wrote the BAFTA-nominated comedy-drama series Funland and co-created, co-wrote and directed the Rose d'Or-winning all-female comedy show Psychobitches. His second collection of stories, 'The Cranes that Build the Cranes' won the Edge Hill Award for short fiction.

Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Smith and Brant Theatricals and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre present the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's production of Ghost Stories.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You