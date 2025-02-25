News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GARRY STARR: CLASSIC PENGUINS Comes to Soho Theatre and Underbelly

Performances begin this July.

By: Feb. 25, 2025
GARRY STARR: CLASSIC PENGUINS Comes to Soho Theatre and Underbelly Image
Garry Starr is back! Following sell-out seasons in 2018, 2022 and 2024, the multi-award-winning, sartorially shy comic wunderkind returns with his acclaimed anarchic masterclass: Garry Starr: Classic Penguins which transfers to Soho Theatre from the 14th to the 26th July before heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Underbelly's Udderbelly from the 30th July to the 25th August.

Produced by the Olivier Award-winning Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Baby Reindeer and Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder) in association with Milke, EdFringe's favourite idiot presents his award-winning, smash hit show in bigger, better and even more naked form than ever before, taking us on a literary adventure through the world's most iconic works of fiction. From The Little Prince to Moby Dick and everything in between, Garry is hell-bent on saving books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written. In an hour. Mostly naked (but with flippers). Nothing is safe from being lampooned with the utmost nincompoopery!

 

Unpredictable, uninhibited and unmissable, Garry welcomes you to join him on a highbrow, lowbrow and eyebrow-raising odyssey of silliness that will be an unmistakable highlight of this year's Fringe.

 

Garry Starr: Classic Penguinsis created by Damien Warren-Smith and produced by Francesca Moody Productions in association with Milke at Soho Theatre and in association with Underbelly in Edinburgh.

GARRY STARR: CLASSIC PENGUINS Comes to Soho Theatre and Underbelly Image

 

 



