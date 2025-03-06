Further Dates Set For THE BODYGUARD UK and Europe Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Further dates have been announced for the 2025/2026 UK and Europe tour of the award-winning smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD opening at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 20 September 2025.

In addition to the previously announced Birmingham, Blackpool, Oxford, Aberdeen, Milton Keynes and Zurich, it is announced today that THE BODYGUARD will also play Munich, Southend, Manchester, Truro, Sheffield, Wimbledon, Berlin, Frankfurt, Southampton, Sunderland, Belfast, Leicester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Llandudno, Bradford, Liverpool, Norwich, Woking, Plymouth, Nottingham, Cardiff, Newcastle, Dublin and Eastbourne.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan's 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of two further sell out tours of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19 and 2023.

To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.9 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.

Tour Dates

Saturday 20 – Saturday 27 September 2025

The Alexandra, Birmingham

Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 1 – Saturday 4 October 2025

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/the-bodyguard/

On Sale Now

Monday 6 – Saturday 11 October 2025

New Theatre, Oxford

Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/new-theatre-oxford/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 October 2025

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/the-bodyguard-2/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 October 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/milton-keynes-theatre/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 25 November – Sunday 14 December 2025

Zurich, Theater 11

Https://www.eventim.de/artist/the-bodyguard-the-musical/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 17 December 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026

Munich, Deutsches Theater

Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical

On Sale Now

2026

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 January 2026

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend

On Sale 14 March 2025

Monday 19 – Saturday 31 January 2026

Manchester Opera House

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/

On Sale 7 March 2025

Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 February 2026

Truro, Hall For Cornwall

Https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/

On Sale 24 March 2025

Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 February 2026

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

Https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/the-bodyguard-2026

On Sale 8 March 2025

Monday 16 – Saturday 21 February 2026

Wimbledon New Theatre

New Wimbledon Theatre Box Office | Buy Tickets Online | Atg Tickets

On Sale 7 March 2025



Wednesday 11 – Sunday 29 March 2026

Berlin, Admiralspalast

Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical

On Sale Now



Wednesday 1 – Sunday 12 April 2026

Frankfurt, Alte Oper

Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical

On Sale Now

Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 April 2026

The Mayflower, Southampton

Https://www.mayflower.org.uk/

On Sale 14 March 2025

Monday 27 April – Saturday 2 May 2026

Sunderland Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

On Sale 7 March 2025

Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 May 2026

Belfast Grand Opera House

Https://www.goh.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 May 2026

Curve, Leicester

Https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Monday 18 -saturday 23 May 2026

Edinburgh Playhouse

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale 7 March 2025

Monday 25 – Saturday 30 May 2026

Glasgow King's Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

On Sale 7 March 2025

Monday 1 – Saturday 6 June 2026

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Monday 8 – Saturday 13 June 2026

Bradford Alhambra

Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

On Sale Soon



Monday 15 – Saturday 20 June 2026

Liverpool Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale 7 March 2025

Monday 22 – Saturday 27 June 2026

Norwich Theatre Royal

Https://norwichtheatre.org/

On Sale 28 March 2025

Monday 29 June – Saturday 4 July 2026

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

On Sale 7 March 2025

Monday 6 – Saturday 11 July 2026

Plymouth Theatre Royal

Https://theatreroyal.com/

On Sale Soon

Monday 13 – Saturday 18 July 2026

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Https://trch.co.uk/

On Sale 14 March 2025

Monday 20 – Saturday 25 July 2026

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Https://www.wmc.org.uk/

On Sale 4 April 2025

Monday 27 – Saturday 1 August 2026

Newcastle Theatre Royal

Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 August 2026

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

Https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

On Sale Soon

Monday 17 – Saturday 22 August 2026

Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

