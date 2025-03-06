Further Dates Set For THE BODYGUARD UK and Europe Tour

The tour will open at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 20 September 2025.
Further dates have been announced for the 2025/2026 UK and Europe tour of the award-winning smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD opening at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 20 September 2025.
In addition to the previously announced Birmingham, Blackpool, Oxford, Aberdeen, Milton Keynes and Zurich, it is announced today that THE BODYGUARD will also play Munich, Southend, Manchester, Truro, Sheffield, Wimbledon, Berlin, Frankfurt, Southampton, Sunderland, Belfast, Leicester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Llandudno, Bradford, Liverpool, Norwich, Woking, Plymouth, Nottingham, Cardiff, Newcastle, Dublin and Eastbourne.
Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.
Based on Lawrence Kasdan's 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of two further sell out tours of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19 and 2023.
To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.9 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.
Saturday 20 – Saturday 27 September 2025
The Alexandra, Birmingham
Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/
On Sale Now
Wednesday 1 – Saturday 4 October 2025
Winter Gardens, Blackpool
Https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/the-bodyguard/
On Sale Now
Monday 6 – Saturday 11 October 2025
New Theatre, Oxford
Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/new-theatre-oxford/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 October 2025
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/the-bodyguard-2/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 October 2025
Milton Keynes Theatre
Https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-bodyguard/milton-keynes-theatre/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 25 November – Sunday 14 December 2025
Zurich, Theater 11
Https://www.eventim.de/artist/the-bodyguard-the-musical/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 17 December 2025 – Sunday 4 January 2026
Munich, Deutsches Theater
Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical
On Sale Now
2026
Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 January 2026
Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend
On Sale 14 March 2025
Monday 19 – Saturday 31 January 2026
Manchester Opera House
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/
On Sale 7 March 2025
Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 February 2026
Truro, Hall For Cornwall
Https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/
On Sale 24 March 2025
Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 February 2026
Sheffield Lyceum Theatre
Https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/the-bodyguard-2026
On Sale 8 March 2025
Monday 16 – Saturday 21 February 2026
Wimbledon New Theatre
New Wimbledon Theatre Box Office | Buy Tickets Online | Atg Tickets
On Sale 7 March 2025
Wednesday 11 – Sunday 29 March 2026
Berlin, Admiralspalast
Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical
On Sale Now
Wednesday 1 – Sunday 12 April 2026
Frankfurt, Alte Oper
Https://shop.atgtickets.de/bodyguard-musical
On Sale Now
Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 April 2026
The Mayflower, Southampton
On Sale 14 March 2025
Monday 27 April – Saturday 2 May 2026
Sunderland Empire
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/
On Sale 7 March 2025
Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 May 2026
Belfast Grand Opera House
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 May 2026
Curve, Leicester
Https://www.curveonline.co.uk/
On Sale Soon
Monday 18 -saturday 23 May 2026
Edinburgh Playhouse
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
On Sale 7 March 2025
Monday 25 – Saturday 30 May 2026
Glasgow King's Theatre
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
On Sale 7 March 2025
Monday 1 – Saturday 6 June 2026
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
On Sale Soon
Monday 8 – Saturday 13 June 2026
Bradford Alhambra
Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre
On Sale Soon
Monday 15 – Saturday 20 June 2026
Liverpool Empire
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
On Sale 7 March 2025
Monday 22 – Saturday 27 June 2026
Norwich Theatre Royal
Https://norwichtheatre.org/
On Sale 28 March 2025
Monday 29 June – Saturday 4 July 2026
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/
On Sale 7 March 2025
Monday 6 – Saturday 11 July 2026
Plymouth Theatre Royal
On Sale Soon
Monday 13 – Saturday 18 July 2026
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
On Sale 14 March 2025
Monday 20 – Saturday 25 July 2026
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
On Sale 4 April 2025
Monday 27 – Saturday 1 August 2026
Newcastle Theatre Royal
Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/
On Sale Soon
Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 August 2026
Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin
Https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/
On Sale Soon
Monday 17 – Saturday 22 August 2026
Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/
On Sale Soon
Videos