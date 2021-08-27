Full Series Of 45North's WRITTEN ON THE WAVES Season Two Is Now Available To Stream Online

45North, led by Creative Director Jessica Rose McVay and Creative Producer for Theatre Emily Carewe, today announce that the full second series of Written on the Waves is now available to stream online. Created and developed throughout lockdown, Written on the Waves champions new writers and unheard voices, releasing six world premières from emerging and established artists and pushing the boundaries of the audio form. The entire series of eight plays is available to listen to here: https://www.forty-fivenorth.com/writtenonthewaves

Jessica Rose McVay and Emily Carewe said today, "Written on the Waves began as a response to the closure of theatres and our way of continuing to commission and produce work through the pandemic. It has allowed us to explore a huge variety of themes, narratives and styles of storytelling with artists we have loved working with, and who have made this captivating season of work. This season we pushed to find new ways to spotlight artists who may not normally be centred in the process, and to begin to embed areas of access into the bones of the pieces. It feels poignant that we finish season two in the months after live theatre has made its way back into our lives, and that these pieces will continue to be available for audiences to enjoy at any time, no matter where they are in the world."