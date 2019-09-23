Full Casting Announced For The Claybody Theatre Premiere Of THE D-ROAD

Claybody Theatre have announced full casting for the premiere of The D-Road, Deborah McAndrew's new play about one of Stoke-on-Trent's most significant cultural and economic landmarks- The A500 dual carriageway.

The production's cast will feature Angela Bain ( Brighton Rock, Pilot Theatre; Made in Dagenham (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and New Wolsey Ipswich) and the films Mary Queen of Scots (Working Title Films) and London Road ( BBC/Cuba Films); Michael Hugo (Around The World In 80 Days (Kenny Wax Family Entertainment and Simon Friend and Royal Exchange and 2019 U.S.A tour); The 39 Steps, The Lady Killers (co-production with Hull Truck); The Borrowers, Far From the Madding Crowd, Alice in Wonderland, The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, The Wicked Lady and Great Expectations, all at New Vic Theatre); Jack Wilkinson (Island Town, Sticks & Stones and How To Spot An Alien, Paine's Plough Roundabout Season; Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's Globe; King Lear, Northern Broadsides/UK Tour; David Copperfield, Oldham Coliseum (Nominated for Best Actor at MTA Awards) and DeadKidSongs, Theatre Royal Bath) and Riana Duce (Leeds Lads, Red Ladder Theatre)

A house stands marooned on a forgotten island of land somewhere between the railway, the Trent and Mersey Canal, and the D-Road. It's where Liam lives with his Nana.

Liam and his girlfriend, Lois, dream of the bright lights of Manchester, but how can they leave Nana, with her very peculiar phobia?

Then a charismatic stranger turns up at the door. Who is he? What does he want? And why is he so interested in the Nana's back garden?

Playwright Deborah McAndrew said:

"I'm thrilled that the cast includes two actors I love writing for - Angela Bain and Michael Hugo. They both have terrific charisma and are very popular with our audience. Jack Wilkinson is an actor I greatly admire, and I'm delighted that he is coming to play a part I created for him. It's also a huge pleasure to welcome Riana Duce to the Claybody ensemble. She is an exciting young talent, and I'm sure audiences will love her in the role of Lois."

Director Conrad Nelson added:

"I always aim to build a vibrant company around old friends and new. Our charismatic cast is complemented by an amazing creative team. Dawn Allsopp designs her fourth show for the company and, together with our lighting designer John Slevin, and our brilliant production team she will transform the iconic industrial site of Spode with a bespoke design and installation. This year we're thrilled to have commissioned a new composition by Scott Ralph, whose work includes writing songs for Robbie Williams. Choreographer Beverley Norris-Edmunds, fresh from the West End, will create a fun opening musical sequence with our professional cast and community company.

Claybody Theatre is a Stoke-on-Trent based company whose work is inspired by the lives and experiences of local people. Founded by playwright Deborah McAndrew and director Conrad Nelson, the company's work includes the highly successful Ugly Duck, first performed at the Burslem School of Art and then at the New Vic Theatre; Digging In, a play for schools about children of mining families during the 1984-5 Miners' Strike; and Dirty Laundry, a domestic thriller presented in Spode last year (2017) and last year's Hot Lane.

Written and directed by award-winning husband and wife team of Deborah McAndrew and Conrad Nelson, The D-Road will premiere from the 16-26 October at the Spode Works in Stoke-On-Trent.

For tickets and further information visit http://claybodytheatre.com/





