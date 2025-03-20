Full Cast and Creative Team Set for LOVESTUCK: A NEW COMEDY MUSICAL at Stratford East

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stratford East has revealed the full cast and creative team for LOVESTUCK: A NEW COMEDY MUSICAL, the unmissable new comedy musical inspired by true events. Conceived and written by James Cooper, with direction by Jamie Morton (co-creators of the hit podcast My Dad Wrote A Porno) and music by triple-platinum singer-songwriter Bryn Christopher with Martin Batchelar. The production runs at Stratford East from Friday 06 June - Saturday 12 July.



Jamie Morton directs Bridgette Amofah (Cassandra/Miseraie), Marcus Ayton (Reece), Jessica Boshier (Lucy), Johan Munir (David), and Shane O’Riordan (Peter), joined by Ambra Caserotti (Ensemble), Callum Connolly (Ensemble), and Holly Liburd (Ensemble).



James Cooper (Writer), Bryn Christopher (Music & Lyrics) and Martin Batchelar (Music) said today: “This project has been years in the making and a real labour of love. We wanted to make a musical that felt modern whilst staying true to the traditional form so to be premiering at Stratford East, a theatre with such rich history and a contemporary spirit, feels like the ideal fit. Add to that, our incredibly talented cast and creative team and it’s the perfect match. We’re so excited to finally share this funny, feel-good show with audiences.”



Jamie Morton (Director) said today: “I am thrilled to be directing this bold, fresh new musical exploring the complicated, embarrassing, and frankly hilarious predicaments we get ourselves into on the quest to find love. As a champion of new work, it’s an even greater joy to bring a wholly original British musical to the stage – one with a killer score and riotously relatable book. I couldn’t be prouder of my impeccable cast and creative team and cannot wait for audiences to fall head over heels for the theatrical magic we’re creating at Stratford East.”

The creative team is completed by: Tom Rogers (Set & Costume Designer); Chi-San Howard (Choreographer); Adam King (Lighting Designer); Beth Duke (Sound Designer); Will Burton CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting (Casting Director); Jessica McKenna (Assistant Director); Rachel Ryan (Costume Supervisor) & Kate Golledge (Dramaturg).



When we first meet thirty-somethings Lucy and Peter, we find her stuck upside-down in his bathroom window at the end of their first date. How on earth did they get themselves into this awkward situation? And what happens next?



All will be revealed in this riotous romantic comedy with a catchy score as big as its heart. Tackling themes of online dating, toxic social media and crippling self-doubt, LOVESTUCK charts the hilarious, humiliating and all too relatable quest for our happy ever after...



