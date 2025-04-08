Full Cast and Creative Team Set For THE MINISTRY OF LESBIAN AFFAIRS at Kiln Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kiln Theatre, Antic Productions and Damsel Productions have announced the full cast and creative team for The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs, Iman Qureshi's musical comedy about community, belonging, and the power of finding your voice. The production runs at Kiln Theatre, 13 June – 12 July 2025 (Press Night: Friday 20 June) following a sold-out run at Soho Theatre.

Hannah Hauer-King directs Fanta Barrie (My Lady Jane, Amazon) as Ellie, Olivier Award-winner Liz Carr (The Normal Heart, National Theatre) as Fi, Zak Ghazi-Torbati (Hot Gay Time Machine, Soho Theatre Trafalgar Studio/The Other Palace) as The Men, Leah Harvey (Sweetpea, Sky Atlantic) as Lori, Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia, Disney) as Ana, Mariah Louca as Bridget (The Doctor, Almeida Theatre), Serena Manteghi (English, Kiln Theatre / RSC) as Dina, and Shuna Snow (Big Mood, Channel 4) as Connie.

The creative team includes Anna Reid (Designer), Zoe Spurr (Lighting Designer), Nicola T Chang (Co-Sound Designer, Composer & Co-Musical Director), Tingying Dong (Co-Sound Designer), Viki Calver (Co-Musical Director), Stuart Burt CDA CSA (Casting Director), Yael Elisheva (Assistant Director), and Danielle Levy (Costume Supervisor).

Amit Sharma, Artistic Director & CEO of Kiln Theatre, said: “What an absolutely phenomenal cast we have for The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs. Iman's play celebrates love, identity and community with heart and humour – and with this cast it has all of the above in abundance. I can't wait for audiences to come and see this brilliant play!”

Iman Qureshi, writer, said: “Any one of these marvellous cast members would be a coup, but together our Ministry is an absolute tour de force. In this difficult political, cultural and economic environment for new writing, I am overjoyed that our much loved, sell-out show is being revived at the Kiln Theatre, and I can't wait for Kilburn High Road to transform into the unofficial lesbian stomping ground of summer 2025. Don't sleep on tickets, they're going fast!”

Hannah Hauer-King, director, said: “I couldn't be more excited to have such an incredible group of artists bringing this story back to life. It really is a dream cast, with new company members Liz Carr, Leah Harvey, Georgie Henley, Zak Ghazi-Torbati and Serena Manteghi bringing new energy to the show, Shuna Snow returning as much-loved Connie the choir director, Fanta Barrie returning as life of the party Ellie, and Mariah Louca as the irreplaceable Brig.”

The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs, the only lesbian choir in the country, are trying to win their place on the Pride mainstage. In a run-down church hall with an OWL (Older, Wiser Lesbian) at the helm, the rag tag choir navigate love, loss, and trying to agree on song choices. But despite their best intentions, they find that harmony comes at a price.

Packed with laugh out loud moments and lots of lesbian drama, this heart-warming musical comedy returns following its sold-out premiere at Soho Theatre in 2022.

